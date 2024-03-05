Pinehurst Garden Club Announces Annual Plant Sale Fundraiser: Pre-Orders Start March 4

The Pinehurst Garden Club is gearing up for its eagerly awaited annual plant sale fundraiser, scheduled to take place on April 21, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the scenic Green Haven Plant Farm located at 255 Green Haven Lane, Carthage. With a focus on community engagement and gardening excellence, club members are set to begin taking preorders from March 4 through April 5, offering an extensive array of plants to gardening enthusiasts.

Advertisment

Pre-Order Process and Plant Selection

Prospective buyers are encouraged to access the order form and a detailed color chart of available plants via the garden club’s official website, pinehurstgardenclub.org. For those seeking more personalized assistance, Linda Querac is available for contact at her office number (910) 603-8123 or via her mobile at (910) 295-3798. This streamlined preorder process not only facilitates a smoother transaction for customers but also aids in better inventory management for the club.

Event Day Details

Advertisment

On the day of the sale, attendees will have the pleasure of experiencing a wide variety of plants that are perfect for enhancing any garden. The event promises not only to be a plant sale but also a gathering of like-minded individuals sharing their passion for gardening. Furthermore, it is an excellent opportunity for novice gardeners to seek advice from more experienced members of the Pinehurst Garden Club.

Impact and Contributions

The annual plant sale is more than just a fundraiser; it is a testament to the club’s commitment to promoting gardening and environmental stewardship within the community. Proceeds from the sale are typically directed towards local gardening projects and educational initiatives, making every purchase a contribution to a greener future. As the event date approaches, the anticipation within the community continues to build, promising a successful and impactful day.