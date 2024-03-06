Phoenix to Celebrate Irish Heritage: 41st Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade & Faire Announced

As March unfolds, Phoenix prepares to don the emerald hues and revel in the spirit of the Irish with the 41st Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade & Faire scheduled for March 16, 2024. Jeff Aspland, President of the Parade and Faire, highlights the event's inclusive and family-oriented nature, promising an array of activities to celebrate Irish culture in Arizona.

Embracing Irish Culture in the Heart of Phoenix

The festivities will commence with a vibrant parade starting at Oak St. and marching south on 3rd St. to Margaret T. Hance Park, where the faire will unfold. The event not only celebrates St. Patrick's Day but also serves as an ode to the rich Irish heritage woven into Arizona's history. With attractions like the Arizona History Walk and the inclusion of the Irish Cultural Center, attendees are in for a culturally enriching experience.

What to Expect at the Faire

Jeff Aspland emphasized the event's appeal to all ages, with free admission for children under 12. The faire will feature a wide range of activities, including a chance to explore genealogy at the McClelland Library and discover Irish literature. The seamless integration of the Irish Cultural Center within the event's venue is a welcome change, enhancing the overall experience for visitors.

Plan Your Visit

Those wishing to partake in the festivities are encouraged to mark their calendars for March 16, 2024. The parade is set to start at 10 a.m., with the faire immediately following. Tickets for the faire, held at Margaret T. Hance Park [1202 N 3rd St], can be purchased in advance online, ensuring a smooth entry into the day's celebrations.

As the event draws near, Phoenix's anticipation grows for a day filled with joy, culture, and community spirit. The 41st Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade & Faire stands as a testament to the city's vibrant multicultural tapestry, inviting everyone to partake in the festivities and immerse themselves in the rich Irish heritage that has long been a part of Arizona's cultural landscape.