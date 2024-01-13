en English
Pets

Unlikely Bond: Orphaned Vervet Monkey Befriends Rescue Kitten

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:12 am EST
An unlikely camaraderie has blossomed at the Twala Trust Animal Sanctuary in Zimbabwe. An orphaned vervet monkey, named William, and a rescued feline, named Marble, have formed a friendship that traverses the boundaries of species, exemplifying the quintessential capacity of animals to form cross-species bonds.

A Bond Born of Solitude

Both William and Marble arrived at the sanctuary after enduring traumatic experiences. William, being a vervet monkey, had tragically lost his family, while Marble had been rescued from an uncertain fate. Amidst unfamiliar surroundings and the daunting task of healing, the pair discovered solace in each other’s company, forging a bond that has left the sanctuary staff both surprised and touched.

Companionship: A Healing Balm

Witnessing their unique relationship, the sanctuary staff noted how the duo played together, provided comfort to each other, and cuddled in shared warmth. The genuine companionship exhibited between the two different species underlines the importance of social connections for animals, particularly for those like monkeys who thrive on social interaction.

The Sanctuary: A Safe Haven

The Twala Trust Animal Sanctuary, by providing a safe haven for animals in need, plays a crucial role in rehabilitating them. However, the story of William and Marble underscores another significant aspect of the sanctuary’s work – fostering social connections that contribute to the animals’ wellbeing. The staff hopes that William, after spending time healing and growing, will eventually return to the wild.

The friendship between William and Marble is not an isolated incident at the sanctuary. Previously, another monkey and cat pair demonstrated a similar bond, further highlighting the remarkable potential for cross-species relationships.

Pets Wildlife
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

