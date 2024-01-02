Thor, the Gentle and Loving Retriever Mix, Ready for Adoption

Meet Thor, an almost 7-year-old Retriever/Labrador/Shepherd mix, who is ready to bring joy and companionship to a loving family. Thor has been lovingly cared for by the Tri-County Humane Society and is now ready to find his forever home. Known for his gentle and loving demeanor, Thor is housetrained, and his amiable personality enables him to interact harmoniously with cats, other dogs, and children between the ages of 4 and 10.

A Journey of Transformation

Thor’s journey to becoming an ideal family pet wasn’t without its hurdles. Initially, he struggled with a destructive chewing habit. However, under the nurturing care provided in his foster home, his behavior has improved significantly. This positive change suggests that his previous issues may have been related to his environment rather than ingrained habits.

Thor’s Unique Quirks and Personality

Every pet has its unique quirks, and Thor is no different. He is particularly fond of butt scratches, and his outgoing personality is sure to brighten up any household. His love for people and other animals makes him a delightful addition to a family.

Supporting Thor’s Transition: GoodPup’s Dog Training and More

To ensure a smooth transition for Thor and his new family, the Tri-County Humane Society offers access to GoodPup’s dog training program. This initiative is designed to help new pet parents navigate the initial period of adjustment, ensuring that both Thor and his new family can enjoy a healthy, rewarding relationship. Beyond this, the Humane Society runs the For Pets’ Sake Thrift store, operating Thursdays through Saturdays, where pet supplies can be purchased, with profits benefiting shelter residents.

Book Buddies: Making a Difference for Children and Pets

The Humane Society also runs the Book Buddies program, inviting children aged 5-15 to read to shelter animals. This innovative program aids in improving the children’s reading skills while simultaneously reducing stress for the pets, promoting a peaceful environment for all.