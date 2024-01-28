The Uniqueness of Pet-Keeping: A Human Trait?

The concept of pet ownership is deeply enmeshed in human culture. With around 60% of the U.S. population owning pets and an annual expenditure exceeding $100 billion, it is a facet of life that is difficult to overlook. However, as common as this practice is among humans, it is not a universal trait across the animal kingdom. The question that arises then is whether nonhuman animals exhibit similar behaviors.

Pets and Nonhuman Animals

Instances of animals forming cross-species relationships, like that of Koko the gorilla and her kitten, are well-documented. However, these cases usually occur under human intervention, such as in wildlife parks or homes. As per Professor Emeritus Harold Herzog from Western Carolina University, genuine examples of cross-species relationships in the wild are exceedingly rare. According to scientific literature, less than five such instances have been recorded. These rare occurrences often involve cross-genera adoption rather than pet-keeping.

Humans and Their Unique Pet-Keeping Habits

Herzog argues that humans are unique in their pet-keeping habits, a notion supported by the few examples found in nature. This uniqueness may stem from human cognitive abilities and cultural factors. Beth Daly, an associate professor of anthrozoology, suggests four theories for why humans keep pets: signaling good mate material, learning to care for babies, combating loneliness, and experiencing positive presence.

The Impact of Pet Ownership on Human Well-being

However, Herzog and Daly are skeptical about the universal positivity of pet ownership, citing mixed findings on the impact of pets on human well-being. Herzog's informal review of 46 studies found no significant difference in depression levels between pet owners and non-owners in most cases. Ultimately, Herzog believes that humans' cognitive capacity to form emotional bonds and recognize other creatures' minds sets us apart in the animal kingdom when it comes to pet-keeping.