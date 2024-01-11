The Ruff Toy Project: Breathing New Life into Old Pet Toys

In the heart of Northeast Philadelphia, a unique initiative is breathing new life into old, discarded pet toys. The Ruff Toy Project, helmed by 25-year-old Caitlin Parylak, is a shining beacon of hope for shelter animals and grieving pet owners alike. This project is committed to rehabilitating damaged toys, making them suitable and safe again for the enjoyment of shelter pets.

Transforming Discarded Toys into Treasures

Parylak’s project takes in old and cherished toys that have been left behind by pets who have passed away. She painstakingly restores these toys using old clothes, new fabric, and purchased squeakers, turning them into safe playthings for shelter animals. To date, she has refurbished approximately 300 toys, with many more waiting to be given a second chance.

Grief and Comfort in Giving

For Abby Michaels, the passing of her beloved Puggle, Brody, in June left an irreplaceable void and a trove of treasured toys. Choosing to channel her grief into an act of kindness, she donated Brody’s toys to the Ruff Toy Project. This act of generosity not only provides comfort to Michaels but also contributes to the well-being of shelter animals.

Benefiting Shelter Animals and Organizations

Many of the refurbished toys find their way to organizations such as ACCT-Philly and the Pennsylvania SPCA. These organizations greatly appreciate the contributions, as the toys play a vital role in keeping shelter animals enriched while they await their forever homes. While Parylak’s rescue Pit Bulls, Terry and Polar, occasionally show interest in the toys, she ensures that most are donated for the benefit of other animals.

At home, Michaels maintains a ‘shrine’ to Brody, holding onto some of his favorite items while donating the rest to the project, testament to her belief in paying it forward. The Ruff Toy Project, thus, serves as a heartwarming reminder of the enduring bond between humans and their pets, even in the face of loss.