Teenager Hatches Quail from Supermarket Egg: A Unique Tale of Pet Ownership

In a remarkable testament to the wonders of nature, 13-year-old Zara Sutcliffe has successfully hatched a quail from a supermarket-bought egg. The quail, affectionately named Pebbles, was hatched in Zara’s suburban home after nearly three weeks of attentive care. This curious venture began when Zara persuaded her mother, Claire, to purchase a set of Clarence Court ‘free to fly’ eggs from Sainsbury’s. Claire acquiesced to her daughter’s request, despite her husband Simon’s reservations about expanding their pet brood.

Hatching a New Life

Zara’s journey to becoming a quail ‘mother’ was inspired by a story she had read online about someone successfully hatching ducks from store-bought eggs. After two months of persistent pleas, Claire finally relented and bought a box of eggs. Zara incubated one of the eggs in her room, diligently turning it several times a day, as a mother bird would do. On September 1st, Pebbles emerged from his shell, marking the successful culmination of Zara’s unique experiment.

Pebbles: A New Addition to the Sutcliffe Household

Pebbles quickly imprinted on Zara, recognizing her as a mother figure. He now follows her around the house, much to the delight of the entire Sutcliffe family, which includes a dog, three cats, and two red-footed tortoises. To provide companionship for Pebbles, the family also acquired six female quails. They have been placed in the family’s backyard chicken coop, where Zara hopes they might breed and produce chicks.

More than Just a Pet

Pebbles is more than just a pet for Zara. He represents a successful experiment and a testament to her patience and dedication. Zara, who aspires to work with animals in the future, has formed a close bond with Pebbles. The family is now open to the possibility of their pet collection growing if Pebbles and his companions have offspring. Despite the initial hesitation, Simon admits that Pebbles has been a joyous addition to their family.