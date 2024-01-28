Social Media Users Discover Window Squeegee as Effective Carpet Cleaning Hack

It's a simple tool, found in households worldwide: the humble window squeegee. But for the members of the Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips Facebook page, it has taken on a fresh and surprising role. In a new cleaning hack that's sweeping social media, users have found that the squeegee, traditionally used to clean windows, is unexpectedly effective at extracting dirt and hair from carpets.

Unconventional Use for a Conventional Tool

Originating from a woman's post on the popular cleaning forum, the hack involves using a squeegee, easily found in stores like Poundland, to scrape carpets. The woman explained that short, firm strokes with the squeegee can reveal hidden dirt and hair embedded within the carpet fibers. She reported that this method was even more effective than vacuum cleaners, and the results were evident in the surprising amount of debris she managed to extract.

Endorsed by the Cleaning Community

Her post quickly gained traction, earning approval from other cleaning enthusiasts on the page. Many shared their own success stories with the technique, attesting to its efficacy. One expectant mother even stated that the squeegee cleaning hack made her carpet look brand new again. The hack proved to be especially beneficial for pet owners, who often struggle with removing persistent pet hair from their carpets.

Affordable and Effective

Amidst a sea of expensive cleaning solutions and tools, the squeegee hack stands out for its affordability and simplicity. Requiring only a cheap, readily available item, it offers an effective way to keep carpets clean. As users continue to share their positive experiences, the window squeegee is being hailed as the new hero of carpet cleaning. In an era of life hacks and DIY solutions, this unconventional use for a conventional tool seems to have struck a chord with the cleaning community.