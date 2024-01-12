Simon Cowell Welcomes New Family Member, a Dog named Pebbles

Beloved English television personality and renowned animal activist, Simon Cowell, has announced a heartwarming addition to his family – a dog named Pebbles. The news broke through a carousel post on Cowell’s Instagram account, featuring the 64-year-old interacting affectionately with Pebbles. The breed of the dog remains undisclosed, adding an aura of mystery to the new family member.

A History of Canine Companionship

Known for his role as a stern yet fair judge on ‘American Idol’, Cowell’s off-screen persona reveals a softer side, particularly when it comes to dogs. Pebbles joins an already robust canine family, which includes Yorkshire terriers, Squiddly and Diddly, Freddy, his mother’s dog whom he adopted after her passing in 2016, and Daisy, a 2018 addition. Notably, Cowell was also seen with a puppy named Odin during the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 Live Semi-Finals in August.

Cowell’s Stance on Animal Activism

Beyond being a devoted pet owner, Cowell has used his platform to advocate for animal rights. In a substantial show of support, he donated over $36,000 to Humane Society International (HSI) in 2018, aiding in the rescue of 200 dogs from a South Korean dog meat farm. This contribution played a pivotal role in both financial assistance and raising global awareness about the appalling conditions in which the animals lived.

Tangible Impact of Activism

Wendy Higgins, the Director of International Media for HSI, has reported on the tangible impact of Cowell’s activism. He had an emotional reunion with one of the rescued dogs, a Maltese mix named Robin, in July 2020. This reunion was broadcasted on ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’, with the show’s news correspondent Philippa Tomson adopting Robin. The reunion served as a testament to Cowell’s unwavering commitment to animal welfare and his role in changing lives, both human and canine.