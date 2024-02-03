Ruby's Field: A New Secure Dog Park in Llanboidy, Whitland

In the heart of Carmarthenshire, nestled in the quaint village of Llanboidy, a transformation has been set in motion. Plas y Dderwen, an agricultural holding owned by Mr. and Mrs. Bovington, has now become home to a secure dog park - Ruby's Field. This project, emblematic of their drive towards sustainable land use, has been successfully completed within a span of less than a month, with construction commencing on June 10, 2023, and a completion date of July 2, 2023.

Envisioning a Dog-Friendly Space

With a vision to create a space that caters to the needs of dog owners and their pets, the couple has transformed a portion of their 30-acre property into a fenced dog park. Ruby's Field, a pre-booked dog park, is designed to create a secure environment for one owner with up to four dogs at a time. This makes it an ideal location for dogs that are reactive or exhibit poor recall abilities. It operates on weekdays, weekends, and bank holidays, although availability is subject to weather conditions.

Features and Amenities

The park has been equipped with agility equipment and dog toys, adding a fun and engaging element for the pets. Understanding the importance of hygiene and cleanliness, the facility also provides dog waste bags, with an emphasis on owners' responsibility for waste removal. Parking has been facilitated for two cars, making it a conveniently accessible venue for pet owners. Benches are strategically placed across the park, providing owners a space to relax while their dogs play.

Regulation and Future Plans

The Carmarthenshire County Council has lent its approval to the retrospective application for Ruby's Field on January 24, 2024. The approval comes with a set of conditions, including adherence to the specified operating hours and a maximum of four bookings per day. Compliance with the approved plans and vehicle access regulations is also a mandate. Looking ahead, the couple has plans for a winter shelter that will be accessible for individuals with disabilities, further enhancing the inclusive nature of this dog park.