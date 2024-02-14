Rosita's Journey: A Senior Dog with Terminal Cancer Finds Love and a Forever Home

Meet Rosita, a 13-year-old senior dog with terminal bladder cancer who has found her forever home and is now living her golden years to the fullest. This heartwarming story began when Rosita was rescued by a local animal shelter and brought to the Best Friends Animal Society sanctuary in Utah.

A Long Journey to Find Love

Rosita's life has been a series of ups and downs. After spending many years in and out of different animal shelters, she finally found solace at Best Friends Animal Society's sanctuary in Utah. It was there that she met Jamie Prewett and Marc Supancich, both specialists with the organization. They instantly fell in love with Rosita and decided to give her a loving home for the remainder of her days.

Living Life to the Fullest in Her Golden Years

Despite her medical condition, Rosita is enjoying every moment with her new family. She loves swimming, cuddling, and eating peanut butter – all the simple pleasures that every dog deserves. Prewett and Supancich make sure that Rosita gets the best care possible, including regular check-ups and medication to manage her cancer.

Raising Awareness for Senior Pets and Animals with Medical Issues

Rosita's adoption story is a reminder that senior pets and animals with medical issues deserve love and care just like any other pet. Prewett and Supancich hope that Rosita's story will inspire others to consider adopting senior pets and animals with special needs. They believe that every animal deserves a chance to live a happy and fulfilling life, no matter their age or medical condition.