Raise Hope on Four Legs: Guide Dogs for the Blind Seeks Puppy Raisers

Guide Dogs for the Blind Invites Volunteers to Raise Hope on Four Legs

Leamington Spa, UK - On a brisk Saturday morning, Guide Dogs for the Blind (GDB) opens its doors at the Midlands Regional Centre to welcome potential volunteers for their Puppy Raising Information Day. The event, scheduled for 10 am to 2 pm, offers an opportunity to learn about the crucial role of Puppy Raisers in preparing guide dog puppies for their life-changing service.

A Hybrid Approach to Puppy Raising

Taking a cue from their successful initiative in Oregon, GDB has adopted a hybrid model of online and in-person trainings for their puppy raising program in the UK. This innovative approach aims to attract a more diverse range of volunteers by providing flexibility and support from the charity's expert puppy raising team.

The traditional model of puppy raising involves frequent in-person club meetings, which can be challenging for volunteers who live far from puppy clubs or have lifestyles that don't accommodate regular club activities. With the new hybrid program, interested individuals can apply to become Puppy Raisers starting February 1st, 2024.

The Power of Volunteers

GDB, the largest guide dog school in North America, has a rich history of empowering visually impaired individuals with the help of trained guide dogs. Since its inception in 1942, the charity has graduated over 16,000 guide teams. The UK division has followed suit, making a significant impact on the lives of 3,458 guide dogs and their owners.

Puppy Raisers play a pivotal role in this process, dedicating 12-16 months to nurturing and socializing puppies before they undergo formal guide dog training. Volunteers must be over 18 and have suitable housing to participate.

An Invitation to Make a Difference

During the Puppy Raising Information Day, attendees can expect demonstrations and the chance to meet current volunteers and guide dog puppies. By becoming a Puppy Raiser, volunteers not only contribute to the development of future guide dogs but also gain a unique and rewarding experience.

As Puppy Raisers guide these young pups through their early stages, they're fostering the growth of more than just a dog – they're raising hope on four legs, providing the foundation for a powerful bond between guide dog and owner, and ultimately, transforming lives.

For more information or to submit an application, visit the Guide Dogs for the Blind website or attend the Puppy Raising Information Day at the Midlands Regional Centre in Leamington Spa on February 13th, 2024.

Guide Dogs for the Blind continues to lead the way in ensuring a brighter future for visually impaired individuals, one puppy at a time. Don't miss the opportunity to be a part of this incredible journey.