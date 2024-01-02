Professional Dog Trainer’s ‘Unwanted’ Breeds List Sparks Debate

In a viral video that’s sparked considerable debate, a seasoned dog trainer has shared his personal list of five dog breeds he would never choose to own. The breeds on his list include the Husky, Maremma Sheepdog, Pug, Cavoodle, and Greyhound. His decision is founded on his training experiences with these breeds.

The Controversial Canine List

From his perspective, the trainer described Huskies as more suitable for the wild, suggesting they are not ideal for domestic settings. He viewed Maremma Sheepdogs as resistant to training, making them challenging for even the most experienced trainers. Pugs, according to him, suffer from numerous health issues and possess an overall appearance he finds unappealing.

He further added Cavoodles to his list, describing them as anxious and annoying. Lastly, he labeled Greyhounds as boring for someone interested in rigorous training of dogs. He stressed that these opinions are personal and not a sweeping generalization of the breeds.

Personal Preference vs. General Suitability

The trainer emphasized that his list is based on personal preferences and experiences, and that the listed breeds could be perfectly lovely for others. He candidly acknowledged that his preferences do not suggest that these breeds should not be owned by other dog enthusiasts. Rather, his list is merely a reflection of the challenges and preferences he’s encountered in his career as a dog trainer.

Sparking a Canine Conversation

The video has ignited a hot debate among dog lovers, with viewers sharing their own experiences and staunchly defending their preferred breeds. While some lauded the trainer for his honesty, others criticized him for potentially influencing public opinion negatively towards these breeds. The discussion has underscored the broader conversation about the suitability of various dog breeds in different environments and for different owners.