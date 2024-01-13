Pet Owners Turn to Pretend Gourmet Cooking Techniques to Feed Finicky Dogs

As pet owners strive to keep their furry friends healthy and happy, two dogs, Bleu and Zoey, have recently caught the world’s attention, thanks to their owners’ innovative feeding antics. The stories of these pet owners resorting to pretend gourmet cooking techniques and imaginary seasoning to entice their dogs to eat have become an internet sensation, with their videos going viral on social media. These antics are not only entertaining but are also a testament to the lengths pet owners will go to ensure their pets’ wellbeing.

Embracing the Art of Pretend

Bleu, a silver Weimaraner hailing from California, has become a finicky eater. His owner, Daniel McAfee, has found an unusual solution to this problem. McAfee employs ‘gourmet’ cooking techniques to stimulate Bleu’s interest in his dry food. This process involves actions such as mimicking the heating of the bowl on an unlit stove, the squeezing of lime, shaking a sealed carton of oat milk over the bowl, and the opening and closing of the microwave door, without actually adding anything to the food.

Imaginary Seasoning Works Wonders

On the other side of the continent, in Toronto, another pet owner, Michelle Metrailler, faces a similar challenge with her 14-year-old goldendoodle, Zoey. Zoey, who has a sensitive stomach, usually has her prescription food topped with wet food. However, when Metrailler ran out of canned food, she had to resort to pretending to season Zoey’s kibble with a closed bottle of ranch dressing, making it more appealing to the finicky eater.

A Nod to Nutritional Support

