Pennsylvania Church’s Pet Food Pantry Nourishes Community Unity

In the heart of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the Arbutus Church of the Brethren is making a difference. Every second Saturday of each month, the church opens its doors not only to its congregants but also to their pets. The church operates a pet food pantry, offering free dog and cat food, treats, and pet supplies to those who need them.

From Humble Beginnings to a Community Staple

The pet food pantry was initiated by Cheryl Edmiston, an experienced organizer who ran a similar program in New York before returning to Johnstown. Since its inception in May, the pantry’s popularity has surged, welcoming approximately 75 people at each session, a significant increase from its initial days. Attendees are required to provide essential contact information and details about their pets, ensuring that the pantry maintains a well-organized record of its beneficiaries.

A Sense of Community and Collaboration

As the pantry’s popularity grew, so did the sense of community within the church. Many of the church’s members have stepped up to donate and volunteer, further strengthening the bonds among them. This initiative has also garnered the attention of external organizations. The Seven Hearts Project, a group dedicated to reducing the number of homeless pets, has partnered with the pantry. They volunteer their time and resources to provide spaying and neutering services, addressing a critical aspect of pet population control in the area.

Moving Forward: Continued Service and Support

The Arbutus Church of the Brethren has committed to the continued operation of the pet food pantry. The church recognizes the importance of this service to the rural communities around Johnstown, where pet owners may not always have easy access to pet food and supplies. The pantry also hosts a free table for pet-related items, further supporting pet owners. Monetary and food donations are always welcomed to keep the pantry stocked and ready to serve.