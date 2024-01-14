en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pets

Pennsylvania Church’s Pet Food Pantry Nourishes Community Unity

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:10 am EST
Pennsylvania Church’s Pet Food Pantry Nourishes Community Unity

In the heart of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the Arbutus Church of the Brethren is making a difference. Every second Saturday of each month, the church opens its doors not only to its congregants but also to their pets. The church operates a pet food pantry, offering free dog and cat food, treats, and pet supplies to those who need them.

From Humble Beginnings to a Community Staple

The pet food pantry was initiated by Cheryl Edmiston, an experienced organizer who ran a similar program in New York before returning to Johnstown. Since its inception in May, the pantry’s popularity has surged, welcoming approximately 75 people at each session, a significant increase from its initial days. Attendees are required to provide essential contact information and details about their pets, ensuring that the pantry maintains a well-organized record of its beneficiaries.

A Sense of Community and Collaboration

As the pantry’s popularity grew, so did the sense of community within the church. Many of the church’s members have stepped up to donate and volunteer, further strengthening the bonds among them. This initiative has also garnered the attention of external organizations. The Seven Hearts Project, a group dedicated to reducing the number of homeless pets, has partnered with the pantry. They volunteer their time and resources to provide spaying and neutering services, addressing a critical aspect of pet population control in the area.

Moving Forward: Continued Service and Support

The Arbutus Church of the Brethren has committed to the continued operation of the pet food pantry. The church recognizes the importance of this service to the rural communities around Johnstown, where pet owners may not always have easy access to pet food and supplies. The pantry also hosts a free table for pet-related items, further supporting pet owners. Monetary and food donations are always welcomed to keep the pantry stocked and ready to serve.

0
Pets
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pets

See more
8 hours ago
North Carolina: A Haven for Animal Welfare Initiatives
North Carolina is bustling with activities and initiatives for animal welfare. These events, ranging from adoption fairs to fundraising dinners, are a testament to the community’s commitment to providing care for pets and finding them loving homes. Eden Animal Rescue’s Fundraising Dinner Friends of Eden Animal Rescue is taking a unique approach to raise funds
North Carolina: A Haven for Animal Welfare Initiatives
Humane Society of North Texas Issues Vital Advice for Pet Owners Amid Extreme Weather
9 hours ago
Humane Society of North Texas Issues Vital Advice for Pet Owners Amid Extreme Weather
Chelsea Handler Introduces Rescue Dog Doug Amid Hosting Duties and Standup Tour
9 hours ago
Chelsea Handler Introduces Rescue Dog Doug Amid Hosting Duties and Standup Tour
Denver's Homeless in Winter: A Battle Against Cold and Policy
8 hours ago
Denver's Homeless in Winter: A Battle Against Cold and Policy
Jamaica's Royal Caribbean Terrier: From Neglect to Recognition and Therapy
8 hours ago
Jamaica's Royal Caribbean Terrier: From Neglect to Recognition and Therapy
Many Tears Animal Rescue: Dogs Ready for Loving Homes
9 hours ago
Many Tears Animal Rescue: Dogs Ready for Loving Homes
Latest Headlines
World News
Football Titans Exit As the Sport Evolves: The End of an Era
1 min
Football Titans Exit As the Sport Evolves: The End of an Era
Challenger South and Spine Race: Runners Tackle 108 and 268-Mile Endurance Challenges
2 mins
Challenger South and Spine Race: Runners Tackle 108 and 268-Mile Endurance Challenges
Sport Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu Faces Major Setback Ahead of Asian Qualifiers
2 mins
Sport Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu Faces Major Setback Ahead of Asian Qualifiers
South Asian Nations Reaffirm 'One China' Policy After Taiwanese Election
3 mins
South Asian Nations Reaffirm 'One China' Policy After Taiwanese Election
Steph Clotele: A Symphony of Healing and Resilience
3 mins
Steph Clotele: A Symphony of Healing and Resilience
Sabalenka Begins Australian Open Title Defense Strongly against Seidel
4 mins
Sabalenka Begins Australian Open Title Defense Strongly against Seidel
Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes Nears Second Premier League Ban
6 mins
Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes Nears Second Premier League Ban
Thailand Proposes Special Visa to Promote Muay Thai and Other Cultural Activities
7 mins
Thailand Proposes Special Visa to Promote Muay Thai and Other Cultural Activities
Unai Emery Signals No New Signings for Aston Villa This Window
7 mins
Unai Emery Signals No New Signings for Aston Villa This Window
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
1 hour
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app