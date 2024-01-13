en English
Pets

Paw Prints: Spotlight on Shelter Pets Awaiting Forever Homes

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:29 pm EST
Paw Prints: Spotlight on Shelter Pets Awaiting Forever Homes

This January, Paw Prints, the monthly column dedicated to the welfare of shelter pets, has spotlighted several animals in need of adoption. They are not just animals; they are potential companions who promise love, joy, and even health benefits.

Little Shelter’s Furry Friends

First on the list is the eight-year-old Lhasa mix, Walnut. A shelter resident at Little Shelter in Huntington, Walnut boasts a good sense of humor, promising to bring joy to his new owner. Another resident of the same shelter is Bubbish, a twelve-year-old Pomeranian. Despite his age and certain health issues, Bubbish retains a calm and loving demeanor, ready to be a loyal companion to whoever will take him home.

Smithtown’s Duo in Need

Next, we have Eddie and Clark, two handsome dogs around four years old, currently residing at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. While they can be adopted together or separately, these affectionate dogs demand a bit of patience and understanding due to their nervousness. Once they’re comfortable, however, they are quite the loving pair.

Brookhaven’s Friendly Giant

Then there’s Kaos, a friendly Robbie mix from the Brookhaven Animal Shelter. At about five to six years old, Kaos is a bit larger than her peers and requires a weight loss journey. However, despite her size, she’s eager to welcome a loving home with older children and plenty of space to play.

Kent Animal Shelter’s Feline Arrival

Last but not least, the Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton has welcomed a new cat rescue named Charlie. They encourage potential adopters to either visit or apply online to give these feline friends a forever home. The next edition of Paw Prints, which will feature more pets for adoption, will be available in the issue of February 8.

Pets
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

