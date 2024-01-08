Oak Tree Animals’ Charity Seeks Homes for Shetland Ponies and Lurcher

In a compassionate call to animal lovers, Oak Tree Animals’ Charity has announced its Pets of the Week: Zara and Cathara, two endearing older Shetland ponies, and Josh, an 8-month-old lively male lurcher, each in need of a nurturing home.

An Unusual Pair of Shetland Ponies

Zara and Cathara, despite being slightly apprehensive around unfamiliar faces, have a sweet disposition. Their trust, once earned, is rewarded with their cooperation in routine activities such as head collaring, grooming, and leading. They relish attention and exhibit commendable conduct with the farrier.

Cathara, showing a protective streak towards Zara, might necessitate a cautious introduction if sharing a paddock with other horses. She has also been observed to have sensitivity in her feet, possibly an onset of arthritis, indicating a preference for softer standing surfaces like rubber matting.

Both ponies, unfortunately, suffer from Cushings disease, a manageable condition with daily medication.

Josh: A Lively Lurcher in Need

Josh, the lurcher, is an inquisitive soul with a penchant for learning, particularly excelling on agility and hoopers courses. His curious nature calls for an environment where he can explore, and his training can continue seamlessly.

Affectionate with familiar carers, Josh takes time to warm up to new faces, a process expedited with the help of treats.

Adopting these Lovable Creatures

For more information about Zara, Cathara, and Josh, or to inquire about adopting, interested parties can reach out to Oak Tree Animals’ Charity via phone or email during specified hours. The adoption of these animals not only provides them with a second chance at life but also opens up space for the charity to rescue more animals in need.