en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pets

Oak Tree Animals’ Charity Seeks Homes for Shetland Ponies and Lurcher

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
Oak Tree Animals’ Charity Seeks Homes for Shetland Ponies and Lurcher

In a compassionate call to animal lovers, Oak Tree Animals’ Charity has announced its Pets of the Week: Zara and Cathara, two endearing older Shetland ponies, and Josh, an 8-month-old lively male lurcher, each in need of a nurturing home.

An Unusual Pair of Shetland Ponies

Zara and Cathara, despite being slightly apprehensive around unfamiliar faces, have a sweet disposition. Their trust, once earned, is rewarded with their cooperation in routine activities such as head collaring, grooming, and leading. They relish attention and exhibit commendable conduct with the farrier.

Cathara, showing a protective streak towards Zara, might necessitate a cautious introduction if sharing a paddock with other horses. She has also been observed to have sensitivity in her feet, possibly an onset of arthritis, indicating a preference for softer standing surfaces like rubber matting.

Both ponies, unfortunately, suffer from Cushings disease, a manageable condition with daily medication.

Josh: A Lively Lurcher in Need

Josh, the lurcher, is an inquisitive soul with a penchant for learning, particularly excelling on agility and hoopers courses. His curious nature calls for an environment where he can explore, and his training can continue seamlessly.

Affectionate with familiar carers, Josh takes time to warm up to new faces, a process expedited with the help of treats.

Adopting these Lovable Creatures

For more information about Zara, Cathara, and Josh, or to inquire about adopting, interested parties can reach out to Oak Tree Animals’ Charity via phone or email during specified hours. The adoption of these animals not only provides them with a second chance at life but also opens up space for the charity to rescue more animals in need.

0
Pets
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pets

See more
36 mins ago
Flappie Unveils AI-Powered Cat Door at CES: A Solution to Pets Bringing Prey Indoors
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), a Swiss startup has unveiled its innovative product, Flappie, an AI-powered cat door designed to curb the age-old problem of cats bringing prey into the home. Flappie’s unique cat door employs a blend of motion sensors, night-vision cameras, and advanced AI technology to identify when a cat attempts to
Flappie Unveils AI-Powered Cat Door at CES: A Solution to Pets Bringing Prey Indoors
Community Rallies as Fire Devastates Coquitlam Resident's Home and Daycare
2 hours ago
Community Rallies as Fire Devastates Coquitlam Resident's Home and Daycare
Seven Stolen Puppies Found, Police Continue Search for Eighth in D.C.
3 hours ago
Seven Stolen Puppies Found, Police Continue Search for Eighth in D.C.
Trucker's Cat Found 670 Miles Away Thanks to Microchip
53 mins ago
Trucker's Cat Found 670 Miles Away Thanks to Microchip
Rescued Kittens Ready for Adoption: A Tale of Compassion and Community Support
2 hours ago
Rescued Kittens Ready for Adoption: A Tale of Compassion and Community Support
Panjab University Tightens Regulations for Dog Owners Following Bite Incident
2 hours ago
Panjab University Tightens Regulations for Dog Owners Following Bite Incident
Latest Headlines
World News
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
26 seconds
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Poonai Pharmacy Secures Spot in Under-11 Cricket Tournament Finals after Exciting Semi-final Clash
1 min
Poonai Pharmacy Secures Spot in Under-11 Cricket Tournament Finals after Exciting Semi-final Clash
Arthur Smith Out as Falcons' Head Coach after Disappointing Season
2 mins
Arthur Smith Out as Falcons' Head Coach after Disappointing Season
Arn Anderson Advocates for More In-ring Experience for Son Brock
2 mins
Arn Anderson Advocates for More In-ring Experience for Son Brock
Arizona Grapples with Significant Budget Deficit as Legislature Reconvenes
2 mins
Arizona Grapples with Significant Budget Deficit as Legislature Reconvenes
Seahawks' Cigar Celebration: A Misunderstood Gesture of Joy
2 mins
Seahawks' Cigar Celebration: A Misunderstood Gesture of Joy
Dallas Mavericks Triumph Over Minnesota Timberwolves in High-Stakes NBA Showdown
3 mins
Dallas Mavericks Triumph Over Minnesota Timberwolves in High-Stakes NBA Showdown
Liverpool Triumphs Over Arsenal in FA Cup Thriller
3 mins
Liverpool Triumphs Over Arsenal in FA Cup Thriller
Weekend Sports Roundup: Liverpool's Victory, Newcastle's Triumph, and Gauff's Title Defence
3 mins
Weekend Sports Roundup: Liverpool's Victory, Newcastle's Triumph, and Gauff's Title Defence
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
26 seconds
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app