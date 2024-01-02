en English
Pets

New York State Prohibits Sale of Dogs, Cats, and Rabbits in Retail Pet Stores

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
As the clocked ticked over to welcome the New Year, a significant change came into effect in New York State. From January 1, 2024, retail pet stores are no longer allowed to sell dogs, cats, and rabbits. Governor Kathy Hochul signed this landmark legislation back in December 2022, targeting the cruel and often hidden industry that is the puppy mill-to-pet store supply chain.

Ending the Cycle of Abuse

This legislative action is a concerted effort to disrupt the pipeline of animals from abusive breeders to pet stores. It represents a significant step towards ensuring the humane treatment of animals and protecting their welfare across the state. Governor Hochul expressed her unwavering commitment to the well-being of animals, believing that all pets in New York deserve loving homes and humane conditions.

Addressing Health Issues from Poor Breeding

The legislation is not only about preventing abuse but also about protecting new pet owners from unexpected health concerns. Poor breeding practices often lead to a myriad of health issues in pets, which can impose substantial veterinary costs on owners. By halting the sale of animals from these conditions, the law aims to ensure healthier pets and more transparent transactions.

Promoting Pet Adoption

While this law may seem like a blow to retail pet stores, it also opens new opportunities for them. The legislation allows pet stores to charge rent to shelters for using their space to house adoptable pets. This measure is a part of a broader effort to promote the adoption of pets from shelters and improve the standards of animal welfare in New York State. It encourages the community to embrace adoption, giving shelter pets a chance at a loving home.

Pets
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

