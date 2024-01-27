Neglected Mastiff with Tumor: Public Assistance Sought

In a heartrending case, the Animal Rescue League (ARL) and Malden Police have turned to the public for assistance involving a neglected 2-year-old mastiff, christened 'Big Momma'. The mastiff was found abandoned, tied to a pole in Malden's Trafton Park, sporting a gargantuan 13-pound benign tumor on her underbelly.

The Discovery and Rescue of Big Momma

It was a particularly cold and wet night in mid-December, 2023, when a Good Samaritan stumbled upon Big Momma. The plight of the dog touched the heart of the stranger, who immediately brought her to the Malden Police Department. Here, the animal control officer, Kevin Alkins, took over and facilitated urgent veterinary care for the suffering mastiff at the Blue Pearl Pet Hospital.

Big Momma's Road to Recovery

At the hospital, the medical team promptly swung into action, successfully removing the tumor. Post-surgery, Big Momma was transferred to Big Daddy Doggie Daycare for her recovery. The daycare, owned by Bill Bowdridge, has been instrumental in raising about half of the $5,000 needed to cover her medical expenses.

A Call for Public Assistance

Despite the efforts, there remains a significant amount to be raised for Big Momma's care. Individuals willing to contribute can reach out directly to the finance department of Blue Pearl Vet Hospital. Meanwhile, ARL Law Enforcement and Malden Police are treating this incident as a case of animal neglect and abandonment. They urge anyone with information about Big Momma's previous owners to step forward.

In the wake of this incident, the ARL has taken the opportunity to remind the public that abandoning animals is never an acceptable solution. They encourage pet owners who find themselves in difficult circumstances to reach out to local animal welfare organizations for aid and guidance.