Pets

Natural Rodent Control: Keeping Mice and Rats at Bay During Winter

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 am EST
Natural Rodent Control: Keeping Mice and Rats at Bay During Winter

As winter weather intensifies, mice and rats often seek the warmth of human habitation, but this can lead to unwelcome infestations. Pestline, a group of pest control experts, suggests several natural methods for keeping these rodents at bay.

The Limitations of Traditional Methods

Many traditional methods of rodent control, such as glue traps and rodenticides, can pose harm to non-target wildlife, pets, and the environment. One commonly recommended solution is mothballs, but Pestline warns that they are only effective 65% of the time and can be toxic to pets and humans, requiring careful use in well-ventilated areas.

Peppermint Oil: A Safer Alternative

For a more effective and safer alternative, Pestline suggests using peppermint oil. This potent plant extract can be applied to cotton pads and placed in areas where rodents are likely to enter. The method is safe for both pets and humans and can be used both indoors and outdoors.

Physical Barriers: The First Line of Defense

Preventing rodents from gaining access to homes in the first place is perhaps the most effective method of control. Homeowners can create physical barriers by identifying potential entry points and sealing them with gap filler, ensuring it’s properly set and sanded for a smooth finish.

Stay Away Rodent: An Innovative Solution

EarthKind offers an innovative solution with their Stay Away Rodent pouches. Made with a mix of essential oils and botanical ingredients, these pouches create a scent that’s offensive to rodents but not to humans. Safe to use around children and pets, these pouches provide a no-kill alternative repellent solution that can last up to 30 days. Each pouch is recommended for every 8 square feet of floor space and should be replaced monthly or when the scent has diminished.

As the cold sets in, these natural methods offer homeowners a safe, effective way to prevent rodents from taking up residence in their homes, preserving a peaceful winter season.

Pets Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

