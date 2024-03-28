Miraculous Survival: Missing Corn Snake Agnus Dropped by Crow, Reunited with Owner After Year

Spennymoor, County Durham, witnessed an extraordinary reunion when Agnus, a corn snake missing for over a year, was unexpectedly returned to her owner after being dropped into a garden by a crow. The local resident was overjoyed to recover her pet, thanks to the efforts of RSPCA inspector John Lawson. This incident not only highlights the remarkable survival of the reptile but also serves as a reminder of the importance of secure pet enclosures.

Unexpected Aerial Delivery

The RSPCA was alerted to a snake sighting on a garage roof in Spennymoor, leading to the discovery of Agnus by inspector John Lawson. The 3ft corn snake had been grabbed by a crow, which then dropped it, realizing it couldn't manage its prey. Agnus's owner, living nearby, was "absolutely delighted" to find her missing pet, marking an end to a year-long absence. The snake's survival, especially after being exposed to the elements without a heat source, astonished the RSPCA team.

Survival Against the Odds

Agnus's resilience was put to the test as she endured outdoor conditions far removed from her natural habitat. Snakes, being cold-blooded, rely on their environment to regulate their body temperature. The RSPCA credits Agnus's survival to her entering brumation mode, a state similar to hibernation. This physiological adaptation, along with prompt veterinary care for her respiratory infection, allowed Agnus to make a full recovery despite the ordeal.

Lessons Learned

This incident sheds light on the escapades of pet snakes and the crucial need for secure and properly maintained enclosures. The RSPCA emphasizes that snakes are adept escape artists, capable of finding and exploiting small gaps in their enclosures. Pet owners are urged to ensure their pets' habitats are secure, to prevent similar occurrences. Agnus's story serves as a testament to the resilience of corn snakes and the unexpected challenges pet owners might face.

Agnus's adventure from missing pet to aerial prey and back into the arms of her owner underscores the unpredictable nature of keeping exotic pets. It invites pet owners to reflect on the responsibilities of pet ownership and the importance of preparedness for all eventualities. Agnus's story, while unique, is a poignant reminder of the strong bond between pets and their owners, capable of weathering even the most unusual circumstances.