Massachusetts Shelters Host Free Adoption Event for Guinea Pigs Amidst Rising Populations

Animal welfare organizations across Massachusetts are banding together to host a no-cost adoption event for over 100 guinea pigs from January 5 to January 7. The initiative comes in response to a significant upsurge in guinea pig populations in shelters statewide, putting a strain on resources and space.

Rescue Organizations Step Up

The Animal Rescue League (ARL) recently took in 55 guinea pigs from a single household, while the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) welcomed an additional 20. This influx is primarily due to pet stores incorrectly sexing the animals, which leads to unexpected litters and an upswing in abandonment rates.

Boston Takes a Stand

This situation prompted the City of Boston to take decisive action. A new legislation bans the sale of guinea pigs in pet stores, unless they form partnerships with rescue organizations. The move, designed to curb the number of abandoned guinea pigs, underscores the city’s commitment to supporting adoptions from local shelters over pet store purchases.

Finding Homes for Furry Friends

ARL, along with other welfare organizations, is keen to highlight the qualities of guinea pigs as excellent pets. Known for their gentle and sociable nature, these furry critters make great companions. As part of the effort to find them loving homes, all adoption fees will be waived during the event. Those interested in welcoming a guinea pig into their family are invited to visit the participating shelters during the event.