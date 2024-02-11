Wahlberg Champions Pet Adoption with 'Arthur the King' Advocacy

Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg, alongside his canine costar from the upcoming film 'Arthur the King,' has teamed up with Lionsgate and the Best Friends Animal Society to release a heartwarming public service announcement (PSA) that champions pet adoption. The PSA, which debuted on February 11, 2024, aims to shed light on the plight of millions of shelter animals in the United States and encourage potential pet owners to consider adoption.

The Power of Collaboration: Lionsgate and Best Friends Animal Society

Lionsgate, the production company behind 'Arthur the King,' has partnered with the Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in shelters across the United States by 2025. The collaboration between Wahlberg, Lionsgate, and Best Friends Animal Society seeks to raise awareness about the importance of pet adoption and the lifesaving impact it can have on shelter animals.

According to the Best Friends Animal Society, approximately 4.4 million pets enter shelters each year. Although 56.6% of these shelters are no-kill, an estimated 1,000 dogs and cats are still killed every day. By adopting a pet from a shelter or rescue group, potential owners can contribute to reducing these numbers and help save the lives of animals like Wahlberg's canine costar, Arthur.

Mark Wahlberg's Message: Adopt, Don't Shop

Wahlberg, a longtime advocate for animal welfare, urges viewers to consider adopting their next pet from a shelter or rescue group. In the PSA, Wahlberg shares his personal connection to the cause and speaks about the joy and companionship that Arthur brought to the set of 'Arthur the King.'

"Arthur reminded me every day on set how much love and happiness animals bring into our lives," Wahlberg says. "I hope that our PSA encourages people to open their hearts and homes to a shelter pet, and together, we can make a difference in the lives of countless animals."

Arthur the King: From Shelter to Stardom

'Arthur the King' tells the tale of a once-abandoned dog who finds a new purpose and home when he is adopted by a kind-hearted man. The film, set to release later this year, showcases the transformative power of pet adoption and the unbreakable bond between humans and their furry companions.

Arthur, Wahlberg's canine costar, was rescued from a shelter and given a second chance at life. Now, the once-forgotten pup is set to captivate audiences worldwide, serving as a testament to the potential that lies within every shelter animal.

As the release of 'Arthur the King' draws nearer, Wahlberg, Lionsgate, and the Best Friends Animal Society hope that their PSA will inspire viewers to take action and make a difference in the lives of shelter animals.

By adopting a pet from a shelter or rescue group, potential owners not only provide a loving home to an animal in need but also contribute to the larger goal of ending the killing of dogs and cats in shelters across the United States. Together, we can make a difference and create a brighter future for our four-legged friends.

For more information about pet adoption or to learn how to support the Best Friends Animal Society, visit bestfriends.org. To stay updated on 'Arthur the King' and its mission, follow the film's official social media channels.