Maltese Puppy Milo's Adorable Confusion Over Shag Rug Captivates Reddit Users

In a captivating narrative that has charmed the Reddit community, a charming video of a Maltese puppy's hilarious encounter with a shag rug is making waves on the internet. The central character in this heartwarming tale is a Maltese puppy named Milo, belonging to Brian Fossati of Denver, Colorado. Milo's bewildered interaction with the shag rug, humorously captioned as 'Does not compute,' is the highlight of the video.

Milo's First Interaction with the Shag Rug

The scene unfolds with the shag rug being rolled out for the first time since Milo's arrival at his new home. The rug had been kept away until Milo was pee pad trained. The ensuing interaction marks Milo's first introduction to the rug in the weeks following his adoption. The video captures Milo's cautious yet curious reaction to the rug. He stops, turns, and almost rolls on the rug, before engaging with it in a playful manner.

Understanding Milo's Bewilderment

Fossati, in his interpretation, speculates that Milo was trying to comprehend what the rug was. Given that it was the most significant change in his environment since joining the Fossati family, Milo's bewilderment is understandable. The video, filmed three years ago when Milo was first adopted from the American Kennel Club, has since become a sensation on Reddit, garnering over 8,000 upvotes.

Fossati also shared a heartwarming update that Milo has never had an accident on the rug. Both the Maltese puppy and the rug continue to be beloved members of the Fossati household, reflecting an endearing love story. This narrative underscores the prevalence of anxiety in dogs, citing a study that indicates 72.5 percent of dogs exhibit anxiety-related behaviors.