en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pets

King, the Regal Pitbull Mix, Awaits a Loving Home at Lowell Humane Society

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:53 am EST
King, the Regal Pitbull Mix, Awaits a Loving Home at Lowell Humane Society

Perched on the outskirts of Lowell, Massachusetts stands the Lowell Humane Society, a sanctuary for animals in need of lifelong homes. Among the numerous pets hoping for a new start, King, a four-year-old American Pitbull Mix with a noble demeanor and a keen intellect, has recently come under the spotlight.

King: A Regal Companion

The name ‘King’ is fitting for this dog who carries himself with a confident, regal air. King’s volunteers describe him as both intelligent and affectionate, a rare combination that makes him a coveted choice for adoption. His vibrant personality is matched by a strong physique, in excellent health, and a zest for outdoor activities.

Royal Skills and Adventures

King is not just a pet; he’s an explorer at heart. His adventurous escapades range from climbing Mount Wachusett to taking pleasure strolls in local parks. His enthusiasm for intellectual challenges is evident in his fondness for intelligence-testing games. King has mastered basic commands and shows a keen understanding of his surroundings, marking him as a well-trained pet.

A Perfect Fit for Energetic Families

King is particularly suited to families with older children, who can match his vivacious energy and engage him in energetic play. His adoption fee has been set at a reasonable $325, a small price to pay for such a regal companion.

The Lowell Humane Society, situated at 951 Broadway St. in Lowell, operates from Tuesday to Sunday between noon and 4 PM. Potential adopters can reach out at 978-452-7781 or through their official email. For those who can’t adopt, the society encourages the sharing of King’s story to increase his chances of finding a forever home.

0
Pets
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pets

See more
53 mins ago
Blind Pup Kevin Battles Tragedy with Unyielding Courage and Community Support
On a chilly December afternoon, Kevin, an eight-month-old greyhound blue merle collie cross, plunged into an unforeseen ordeal. Despite being blind, the young pup was joyfully playing in a field in Hereford when a tragic misstep led him to collide with a metal bench. The incident resulted in a severe leg fracture and mandated immediate
Blind Pup Kevin Battles Tragedy with Unyielding Courage and Community Support
Decatur Apartment Complex Rocked by Break-Ins and Pet Theft
3 hours ago
Decatur Apartment Complex Rocked by Break-Ins and Pet Theft
K9 Resorts Unveils its 'Ritz-Carlton of Dog Hotels' in Ohio
3 hours ago
K9 Resorts Unveils its 'Ritz-Carlton of Dog Hotels' in Ohio
Many Tears Animal Rescue Seeks Forever Homes for Dogs in Need
2 hours ago
Many Tears Animal Rescue Seeks Forever Homes for Dogs in Need
Hyndburn Council Approves New Petting Farm at New Moss Cottage
2 hours ago
Hyndburn Council Approves New Petting Farm at New Moss Cottage
A Tale of Unwavering Compassion: Anantapur Man's 23-Year Mission to Feed Strays
2 hours ago
A Tale of Unwavering Compassion: Anantapur Man's 23-Year Mission to Feed Strays
Latest Headlines
World News
Adam Avery's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey with Slimming World
17 seconds
Adam Avery's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey with Slimming World
Stuart Hughes: The Raving Loony Who Shook Up Sidmouth
17 seconds
Stuart Hughes: The Raving Loony Who Shook Up Sidmouth
Sunderland vs Newcastle: A Battle of Grit, Tactics, and Controversy
34 seconds
Sunderland vs Newcastle: A Battle of Grit, Tactics, and Controversy
Chloe Watkins' Resilient Comeback Strengthens Irish Hockey Squad Ahead of Crucial Olympic Qualifier
42 seconds
Chloe Watkins' Resilient Comeback Strengthens Irish Hockey Squad Ahead of Crucial Olympic Qualifier
Running Injuries: An Olympian's Greatest Challenge
1 min
Running Injuries: An Olympian's Greatest Challenge
Miami Dolphins Brace for Division Title Showdown on 'Sunday Night Football'
1 min
Miami Dolphins Brace for Division Title Showdown on 'Sunday Night Football'
Birmingham City vs Hull City: 1-1 Draw Leads to FA Cup Replay as Birmingham Awaits New Management
1 min
Birmingham City vs Hull City: 1-1 Draw Leads to FA Cup Replay as Birmingham Awaits New Management
Guyana's Political Past: A Barrier to National Unity and Democracy?
2 mins
Guyana's Political Past: A Barrier to National Unity and Democracy?
Sunderland's Controversial Derby Loss: A Bitter Pill to Swallow
2 mins
Sunderland's Controversial Derby Loss: A Bitter Pill to Swallow
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app