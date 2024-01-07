King, the Regal Pitbull Mix, Awaits a Loving Home at Lowell Humane Society

Perched on the outskirts of Lowell, Massachusetts stands the Lowell Humane Society, a sanctuary for animals in need of lifelong homes. Among the numerous pets hoping for a new start, King, a four-year-old American Pitbull Mix with a noble demeanor and a keen intellect, has recently come under the spotlight.

King: A Regal Companion

The name ‘King’ is fitting for this dog who carries himself with a confident, regal air. King’s volunteers describe him as both intelligent and affectionate, a rare combination that makes him a coveted choice for adoption. His vibrant personality is matched by a strong physique, in excellent health, and a zest for outdoor activities.

Royal Skills and Adventures

King is not just a pet; he’s an explorer at heart. His adventurous escapades range from climbing Mount Wachusett to taking pleasure strolls in local parks. His enthusiasm for intellectual challenges is evident in his fondness for intelligence-testing games. King has mastered basic commands and shows a keen understanding of his surroundings, marking him as a well-trained pet.

A Perfect Fit for Energetic Families

King is particularly suited to families with older children, who can match his vivacious energy and engage him in energetic play. His adoption fee has been set at a reasonable $325, a small price to pay for such a regal companion.

The Lowell Humane Society, situated at 951 Broadway St. in Lowell, operates from Tuesday to Sunday between noon and 4 PM. Potential adopters can reach out at 978-452-7781 or through their official email. For those who can’t adopt, the society encourages the sharing of King’s story to increase his chances of finding a forever home.