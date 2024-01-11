Kelly Osbourne Shares Tender Family Moments with Son Sidney and Dog Lemmy

In a heartwarming display of family bonding, Kelly Osbourne, the renowned television personality and daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, has shared delightful images of her 13-month-old son Sidney on her Instagram Story. The images document the tender moments between Sidney and the family dog, Lemmy, providing followers with a glimpse into the private lives of the Osbourne family.

Sidney and Lemmy: A Budding Friendship

The series of photographs depict Sidney, pacifier in mouth, interactively playing and posing with Lemmy. One particular image captured the toddler generously offering a bone to the family dog and crawling on the floor alongside him. These candid moments, captured and shared by Kelly Osbourne, offer an enchanting look at the growing bond between the toddler and the pet, fostering a sense of connection between the Osbourne family and their followers.

The Osbourne Family Podcast: A Grandfather-Grandson Moment

Adding to the family moments was a behind-the-scenes video from the recording of the Osbourne family podcast. The video, shared by Kelly’s brother Jack Osbourne, featured the iconic Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne engaging with his grandson Sidney. Ozzy was seen and heard cooing and encouraging Sidney to speak into the microphone. While the toddler chose to remain silent, his fascination was evident as he repeatedly slapped and hit a big red button on the console.

‘Two Peas in a Pod’: Sharon Osbourne’s Tribute

Sharon Osbourne, the matriarch of the family, also contributed to sharing the family’s joy. Sharon posted a photo of her husband Ozzy holding their grandson Sidney, with the affectionate caption ‘Two Peas in a Pod’. This image, like the others, encapsulates the love and warmth that permeate the Osbourne family’s private moments.

Kelly Osbourne, who shares Sidney with her boyfriend, 46-year-old Slipknot musician Sid Wilson, frequently allows fans and followers a look into her family’s experiences and personal moments. Whether it’s a casual playdate with the family dog or a recording session for the family podcast, these shared moments reveal a family that values togetherness and love above all.