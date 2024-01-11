en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pets

Kelly Osbourne Shares Tender Family Moments with Son Sidney and Dog Lemmy

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:45 pm EST
Kelly Osbourne Shares Tender Family Moments with Son Sidney and Dog Lemmy

In a heartwarming display of family bonding, Kelly Osbourne, the renowned television personality and daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, has shared delightful images of her 13-month-old son Sidney on her Instagram Story. The images document the tender moments between Sidney and the family dog, Lemmy, providing followers with a glimpse into the private lives of the Osbourne family.

Sidney and Lemmy: A Budding Friendship

The series of photographs depict Sidney, pacifier in mouth, interactively playing and posing with Lemmy. One particular image captured the toddler generously offering a bone to the family dog and crawling on the floor alongside him. These candid moments, captured and shared by Kelly Osbourne, offer an enchanting look at the growing bond between the toddler and the pet, fostering a sense of connection between the Osbourne family and their followers.

The Osbourne Family Podcast: A Grandfather-Grandson Moment

Adding to the family moments was a behind-the-scenes video from the recording of the Osbourne family podcast. The video, shared by Kelly’s brother Jack Osbourne, featured the iconic Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne engaging with his grandson Sidney. Ozzy was seen and heard cooing and encouraging Sidney to speak into the microphone. While the toddler chose to remain silent, his fascination was evident as he repeatedly slapped and hit a big red button on the console.

‘Two Peas in a Pod’: Sharon Osbourne’s Tribute

Sharon Osbourne, the matriarch of the family, also contributed to sharing the family’s joy. Sharon posted a photo of her husband Ozzy holding their grandson Sidney, with the affectionate caption ‘Two Peas in a Pod’. This image, like the others, encapsulates the love and warmth that permeate the Osbourne family’s private moments.

Kelly Osbourne, who shares Sidney with her boyfriend, 46-year-old Slipknot musician Sid Wilson, frequently allows fans and followers a look into her family’s experiences and personal moments. Whether it’s a casual playdate with the family dog or a recording session for the family podcast, these shared moments reveal a family that values togetherness and love above all.

0
Pets
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pets

See more
34 mins ago
Howard County Remembers Respected K9 Officer Nelson: A Legacy of Service
In a somber announcement, deputies from Howard County shared the heart-wrenching news of the demise of a highly respected K9 officer, Nelson, who dedicated nine years of his life to law enforcement. Nelson’s service stretched through Tipton and Howard County, where he was a beacon of security and order. His life was cut short by
Howard County Remembers Respected K9 Officer Nelson: A Legacy of Service
CES 2024: Samsung Unveils Glare-Free S95D OLED TV, Set to Transform Viewing Experience
4 hours ago
CES 2024: Samsung Unveils Glare-Free S95D OLED TV, Set to Transform Viewing Experience
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
6 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Spartanburg Officials Urge Pet Safety as Winter Approaches
1 hour ago
Spartanburg Officials Urge Pet Safety as Winter Approaches
Community Rallies to Return Stolen Emotional Support Dog
3 hours ago
Community Rallies to Return Stolen Emotional Support Dog
Pet Owners Turn to Pretend Gourmet Cooking Techniques to Feed Finicky Dogs
3 hours ago
Pet Owners Turn to Pretend Gourmet Cooking Techniques to Feed Finicky Dogs
Latest Headlines
World News
A Blend of National News: From Court Verdicts to Festive Celebrations
50 seconds
A Blend of National News: From Court Verdicts to Festive Celebrations
Malcolm Okello Steers Heathens to Uganda Cup Final with Stellar Performance
3 mins
Malcolm Okello Steers Heathens to Uganda Cup Final with Stellar Performance
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
5 mins
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
Congress Takes Over INDI ALLIANCE: Coalition on the Brink of Collapse
6 mins
Congress Takes Over INDI ALLIANCE: Coalition on the Brink of Collapse
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
7 mins
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
9 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
10 mins
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
16 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
18 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
9 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
16 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
18 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
44 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app