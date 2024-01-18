James Kennedy Reunites with Hippie: A Tale of Love Beyond Breakups

In the world of reality television, where lives unfold in front of millions, Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy's reunion with his Goldendoodle, Hippie, has caught considerable attention. The story of their reunion is one that transcends the glitz and glamour of Hollywood and touches upon themes of love, loss, and the strength of bonds that extend beyond humans.

A Fond Reunion

James Kennedy and Hippie were reunited in July 2023, following a period where the Goldendoodle was cared for by Kennedy's ex-girlfriend, Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, and her parents. The dog, originally named Graham Cracker when adopted in 2018, was renamed by Kennedy to move beyond memories associated with the breakup. Remarkably, Hippie adjusted seamlessly to his new name, home, and environment.

The Unbreakable Bond

At the premiere event for Vanderpump Rules season 11, Kennedy lavished affection on his furry friend, describing Hippie as his best friend and a missing puzzle piece in his life. This sentiment was not unfamiliar to those who had heard Kennedy's previous remarks on the situation during an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' in April 2023.

Life Beyond The Breakup

Today, Kennedy is in a relationship with Ally Lewber, who joined the Vanderpump Rules cast in season 10 and moved in with him in June 2023. The couple attended the season 11 premiere together, sharing their positive experiences of cohabitation. Kennedy praised Lewber's organizational skills and her appreciation of his cleanliness, a testament to their growing bond.

The story of James Kennedy and Hippie serves as a reminder that even amidst the whirlwind of reality TV, the love between a man and his dog remains a constant, a touchstone of unconditional love and loyalty. As viewers tune in to Vanderpump Rules season 11, they will witness not just drama and entertainment, but also the unfolding of these deeply human stories.