Indiana Animal Shelters Step Up Amid Sub-Zero Temperatures

In the face of biting sub-zero temperatures, St. Joseph County, Indiana's animal shelters have taken a firm stand against leaving pets exposed to the harsh weather conditions. The county's Humane Society is actively responding to reports of animals left out in the chill, assuring that no creature is turned away, regardless of the society being at full capacity.

St. Joseph County Humane Society's Rescue Operations

At present, the St. Joseph County Humane Society provides shelter to 89 dogs and 152 cats. Whenever any animal is reported to be outdoors during severe weather, the society's staff springs into action, investigating the situation and engaging with the pet owners to rectify the issue. The facility, well-equipped with 11 HVAC units and outdoor heaters, ensures warmth for these vulnerable animals.

Advisories for Pet Owners

The shelter also offers guidance to pet owners, recommending that they limit their pets' outdoor time, closely monitor their paw pads for ice and snow accumulation, and employ pet-safe deicing salt. Jenny Brown, the executive director of the St. Joseph County Humane Society, is a staunch advocate for brief outdoor excursions and immediate indoor sheltering to shield pets from the harsh conditions.

Community's Role in Protecting Animals

Officials are encouraging anyone who witnesses an animal suffering in the cold to reach out to local animal control for assistance. This communal responsibility towards animal welfare is pivotal, especially during extreme weather conditions. The collective actions taken by the shelters, pet owners, and the community at large, can go a long way in ensuring the safety and well-being of our furry friends.