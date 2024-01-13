Golden Retriever Forms Endearing Bond with Human Sibling

In a heartwarming twist of events, Baker, an English cream golden retriever, has captivated audiences worldwide with his attentive bond with his new human sibling. Initially indifferent during his owner’s pregnancy, the golden retriever’s affection blossomed with the arrival of the baby, becoming an endearing spectacle.

Baker’s Fascination with Baby

According to the owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, Baker displayed a fascinating interest in the baby. This was particularly evident through a baby monitor, where Baker was caught eagerly watching his sleeping sister. His patience and excitement to interact with the baby were nothing short of captivating.

TikTok Video Goes Viral

A TikTok video capturing this adorable interaction garnered widespread attention, amassing over 792,000 views. Viewers across the globe were touched by Baker’s gentle watch over his little sister, a testament to his sweet and loving nature.

Insights Into Baker’s Personality

Baker’s owner describes the dog as extremely intelligent and sweet, highlighting his unwavering loyalty and his constant desire to be near his family. Interestingly, Baker enjoys watching television, a trait that might shed light on his interest in the baby monitor, humorously likened to a ‘smaller TV’ by his owner.

A Day in Baker’s Life

Baker’s daily routine is just as endearing. He accompanies his family during the baby’s wake-up time and stays close during their daily activities. This tender behavior, coupled with the dynamic of the family, resonates profoundly with audiences. The viral video and the owner’s account of their harmonious relationship affirm this.