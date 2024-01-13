en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pets

Golden Retriever Forms Endearing Bond with Human Sibling

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:43 am EST
Golden Retriever Forms Endearing Bond with Human Sibling

In a heartwarming twist of events, Baker, an English cream golden retriever, has captivated audiences worldwide with his attentive bond with his new human sibling. Initially indifferent during his owner’s pregnancy, the golden retriever’s affection blossomed with the arrival of the baby, becoming an endearing spectacle.

Baker’s Fascination with Baby

According to the owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, Baker displayed a fascinating interest in the baby. This was particularly evident through a baby monitor, where Baker was caught eagerly watching his sleeping sister. His patience and excitement to interact with the baby were nothing short of captivating.

TikTok Video Goes Viral

A TikTok video capturing this adorable interaction garnered widespread attention, amassing over 792,000 views. Viewers across the globe were touched by Baker’s gentle watch over his little sister, a testament to his sweet and loving nature.

Insights Into Baker’s Personality

Baker’s owner describes the dog as extremely intelligent and sweet, highlighting his unwavering loyalty and his constant desire to be near his family. Interestingly, Baker enjoys watching television, a trait that might shed light on his interest in the baby monitor, humorously likened to a ‘smaller TV’ by his owner.

A Day in Baker’s Life

Baker’s daily routine is just as endearing. He accompanies his family during the baby’s wake-up time and stays close during their daily activities. This tender behavior, coupled with the dynamic of the family, resonates profoundly with audiences. The viral video and the owner’s account of their harmonious relationship affirm this.

0
Pets
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pets

See more
2 hours ago
Real-life Spider-Man: Aaron Phoenix's Collection of Over 700 Tarantulas
Aaron Phoenix, a 36-year-old from Yate, South Gloucestershire, has earned the nickname of a real-life Spider-Man, housing a collection of over 700 tarantulas in his ‘tarantula cave’. Phoenix’s affinity for these arachnids extends beyond mere fascination; he has become a guardian, rescuing over 100 abandoned spiders in the past year. Finding Solace in Spiders Phoenix’s
Real-life Spider-Man: Aaron Phoenix's Collection of Over 700 Tarantulas
Pets Mirror Their Owners, New Survey Reveals
3 hours ago
Pets Mirror Their Owners, New Survey Reveals
XL Bully Dog's Distressing Encounter Amid New UK Muzzling Regulations
4 hours ago
XL Bully Dog's Distressing Encounter Amid New UK Muzzling Regulations
Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario Mourn the Loss of their Beloved Terrier, Charlie
2 hours ago
Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario Mourn the Loss of their Beloved Terrier, Charlie
Boris Johnson's Dog Incident, Queen's Unwavering Duty: Royal Revelations Unfold
2 hours ago
Boris Johnson's Dog Incident, Queen's Unwavering Duty: Royal Revelations Unfold
The Miraculous 800-Mile Journey of a Siamese Cat Named Jasmine
3 hours ago
The Miraculous 800-Mile Journey of a Siamese Cat Named Jasmine
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
31 seconds
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
34 seconds
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
36 seconds
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?
54 seconds
Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?
Pakistan's Election Commission Cracks Down on Electoral Deception
1 min
Pakistan's Election Commission Cracks Down on Electoral Deception
Rangers' Manager Philippe Clement Sent Off in Friendly Against Hertha Berlin
2 mins
Rangers' Manager Philippe Clement Sent Off in Friendly Against Hertha Berlin
Sheamus Reflects on WWE Championship Win Over Cena: A Last-Minute Decision, Cena’s Influence
3 mins
Sheamus Reflects on WWE Championship Win Over Cena: A Last-Minute Decision, Cena’s Influence
Tension Simmers within WWE's The OC: AJ Styles Shows Discontent
7 mins
Tension Simmers within WWE's The OC: AJ Styles Shows Discontent
HLTV Awards 2023: Saluting Excellence in Counter-Strike Esports
9 mins
HLTV Awards 2023: Saluting Excellence in Counter-Strike Esports
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
55 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app