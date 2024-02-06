Gettysburg Dog Trapped and Shot: A Quest for the Owner and a Controversy Unleashed

In the heart of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the Adams County animal shelter is on a relentless quest. Their mission? To locate the owner of a Great Pyrenees dog, found ensnared in foothold traps. The dog, discovered by the man who had laid the traps for coyotes, was immediately rushed to the shelter for urgent medical attention.

The Dog's Ordeal

At first glance, the traps appeared to have done their damage, gripping onto the dog's foot with a cruel precision. But, to the surprise of the shelter attendants, the traps hadn't caused deep cuts. The real wound was hidden beneath its fluffy white fur - an old gunshot injury that told a tale of pain and survival.

A Grim Discovery

As the attendants began administering first aid to the dog, they chanced upon the old injury. Upon immediate transfer to a veterinary hospital, X-rays unveiled the harsh truth. The dog's right front leg had been brutally damaged by a bullet and was infected. The wound was so severe that the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) had no choice but to announce on their Facebook page that the leg would have to be amputated.

Foothold Traps: A Controversy Unleashed

This incident, which unfolded in Mount Pleasant Township, approximately 140 miles southwest of Philadelphia, has triggered a flurry of concerns. The shelter's report echoed the surprising fact that the foothold traps, despite their initial menacing appearance, did not inflict deep wounds on the dog's paws. However, it has sparked a debate about the use of such traps and the safety of domestic animals in areas where they are deployed.