Pets

From ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ to Fatherhood: Neil Jones Shares His Personal Journey

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
Known for his captivating performances on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, professional dancer Neil Jones recently gave an exclusive interview revealing intimate aspects of his family life. The discussion was rife with revelations, from his past relationship with ex-wife and fellow ‘Strictly’ dancer Katya Jones, to his present life with fiancée Chyna Mills, a ‘Love Island’ star, and their newborn daughter, Havana.

Journey from Dance Partners to Parents

Neil shared that he and Katya never explored the topic of children during their marriage. Their shared passion for dance and intense focus on their careers didn’t leave room for such discussions. However, life had different plans when Neil met Chyna Mills. Just three months into their relationship, the couple began discussing the possibility of starting a family together. Their discussions culminated in the arrival of their first child, Havana, born in October 2023, the same year of their announced engagement.

The Dance of Parenting

Entering the new chapter of parenthood, Neil opened up about the challenges of juggling his role as a new father and his demanding schedule on ‘Strictly’. His commitment to the show often takes him on a 200-mile journey from his home in Leeds. Despite these challenges, Neil remains dedicated to his family. However, the intensity of the ‘Strictly’ 2024 tour means that he can only see his daughter once a week, a situation that he admits is far from ideal.

Canine Companions and Their Role

Neil’s family life extends beyond his human companions. He shared that his household includes three dogs, which he has been training for their new life with baby Havana. In collaboration with Burns Pet Nutrition, Neil promotes dog training and raises awareness about the dangers of overfeeding pets during cold weather when dogs tend to be less active. His work with Burns Pet Nutrition demonstrates his commitment to ensuring that all members of his family, both human and canine, are healthy and happy.

Pets
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

