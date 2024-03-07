Forthglade Announces 25% Off Bestselling Dog Treats in Celebration of Crufts 2024 at NEC

As Birmingham prepares to host Crufts 2024 at the NEC, dog enthusiasts from across the UK are buzzing with excitement. In a timely boost for pet owners, Forthglade, a beloved pet brand, has launched a promotional deal offering a 25% discount on their top-rated training treats.

This sale, running from March 7-10, aligns perfectly with the prestigious dog show, aiming to inspire owners to engage in activities such as heelwork, agility, or showing with their furry friends.

Spotlight on Forthglade's Natural Soft Bite Treats With Salmon

Forthglade's promotion features a standout product that has garnered widespread acclaim from dog owners. The Natural Soft Bite Treats With Salmon, available in Sainsbury's and online, have a near-perfect 4.8-star rating based on over 200 reviews. These grain-free treats are celebrated for their soft texture and unique heart shape, making them ideal for sensitive stomachs and easy to break for portion control. Whether for training purposes, walks, or simply as a gesture of love, these treats are deemed 'perfect' by pet owners.

Customer Testimonials Highlight Product Excellence

Shopper feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with many highlighting the treats' versatility and appeal to dogs of all ages. One customer noted, "My dogs' favourite treats, they adore the soft bites!" Another shared a touching story of how their dog, Luna, enjoys these treats so much that the staff at her favorite shop keeps them behind the counter for special moments. The treats have also proven valuable for training, with one owner stating, "Fantastic when we are doing training exercises, he really highly values them."

Special Offers and Future Hopes

The Crufts-inspired promotion offers the treats at a reduced price of £1.49 per 90g pouch, with bulk-buy options providing even greater savings. While customers are delighted with the current offerings, there is a growing hope for larger pack sizes to reduce packaging and further enhance value. In addition to Forthglade's deal, other pet brands like Pooch and Mutt and Denzel's are also offering discounts, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of dog owners.

As Crufts 2024 draws near, Forthglade's promotion not only celebrates the event but also encourages dog owners to invest in quality treats that support their pets' training and well-being. These deals reflect a broader trend of pet brands engaging with community events, fostering a culture of care and excellence in the pet world. As enthusiasts gear up for the show, these treats might just be the secret ingredient to a winning performance at Crufts.