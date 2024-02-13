Embattled Dog Breeder Insists on Selling Dogs Amidst Abuse Allegations and Ongoing Investigation

Piedmont, Ohio dog breeder, Kay Conway, embroiled in a case of animal abuse and neglect, is adamant about selling her dogs, despite the ongoing allegations. The dogs, numbering 32, including Shih Tzus and mixed breeds, were discovered in a state of severe neglect in her home.

Dogs Rescued Amidst Abuse Allegations

On February 13, 2024, the Belmont County Hoof and Paw, a local animal rescue organization, intervened and removed the dogs from Conway's property. The dogs were found to be over-bred, malnourished, and suffering from various health issues. This discovery has sparked a wave of concern and support for the dogs' welfare.

Conway Seeks to Sell Dogs Amidst Ongoing Investigation

Despite the serious allegations and the dogs' current state, Conway is insistent on selling her dogs. The defense has requested the return of the dogs for this purpose. However, the judge presiding over the case has made it clear that the dogs will not be returned to Conway's care.

Dogs Receive Care and Await New Homes

The dogs are currently in the care of Belmont County Hoof and Paw, where they are receiving necessary veterinary treatment. The organization is also accepting applications for their adoption. Despite the extensive care and housing provided by the rescue organization, Conway has indicated that she is unable to pay for the costs incurred.

Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan has clarified that the intent is not to return the dogs to Conway. However, if there are interested buyers, the sale may be facilitated. The community continues to rally around the dogs, offering support and donations to ensure their well-being.

As the case unfolds, the focus remains on the welfare of the 32 dogs caught in the midst of this distressing situation. Their journey from neglect to care serves as a reminder of the importance of animal welfare and the responsibility we all share in ensuring their well-being.

