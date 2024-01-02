Elmira Community Raises $24,000 for Local Animal Shelter

In a heartening display of community spirit, Mimi’s Lounge in Elmira has successfully raised a significant sum of $24,000 for the Elmira Animal Shelter. The funds were collected during a fundraiser held in June. The Elmira City Council, which formally accepted the funds in December, has designated them for much-needed improvements at the local animal shelter.

A Community Effort

The fundraiser was not just about raising money, but about bringing the community together for a shared cause. At the heart of the event was a raffle featuring three different prizes. Each ticket was sold at $5, but attendees could also opt for a bundle of five tickets for $20. The raffle proved to be an effective and entertaining way to raise funds, drawing many from the community to participate.

Check Presentation Ceremony

A check presentation ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, January 3, at 4:30 p.m. The ceremony, which aims to honour the collective effort that went into the fundraiser, is open to the public. The Elmira City Council encourages community members to join in and celebrate their collective achievement.

Gratitude All Around

The Elmira City Council has taken the opportunity to express their appreciation for everyone involved in the fundraiser. Local sponsors played an instrumental role in providing the necessary backing for the event. Volunteers dedicated their time and efforts to ensure the fundraiser went smoothly, while the participants made generous contributions towards the cause. The success of the fundraiser is a testament to the power of community involvement and the shared love for animals.