Dual Cicada Broods in 2024: How to Safeguard Your Pets, Insights from AVMA President

With the anticipated emergence of billions of cicadas in 2024, pet owners across the U.S. are bracing for the unique challenges this natural phenomenon could present to their furry companions. Dr. Rena Carlson, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), sheds light on the minimal risks cicadas pose to dogs and cats, and offers guidance for keeping pets safe and comfortable during the event.

Understanding Cicada Impact on Pets

Cicadas, known for their loud mating calls and remarkable 17-year and 13-year life cycles, are set to make a historic simultaneous appearance. While these insects may startle pets with their size and sound, they are not inherently dangerous. "They are not toxic to our pets, they do not sting, and they are not known to carry diseases," explains Dr. Carlson. However, she cautions that ingestion of cicadas or their exoskeletons in large amounts can lead to gastrointestinal discomfort in pets, advising owners to monitor their pets' interactions with the insects closely.

Preventative Measures for Pet Owners

For pets with a penchant for eating what they shouldn't, Dr. Carlson recommends keeping a vigilant eye during outdoor activities and considering the use of a leash to manage pets' exposure to cicadas. In instances where pets are disturbed by the noise, creating a quiet, serene indoor environment can offer relief. Dr. Carlson also highlights the importance of recognizing when a pet may be experiencing distress from consuming cicadas, advising prompt consultation with a veterinarian to manage any symptoms of gastrointestinal upset.

Embracing the Cicada Emergence with Your Pet

Despite the potential for minor discomfort, the double cicada brood emergence presents an extraordinary natural spectacle that can be safely enjoyed with pets, provided proper precautions are taken. Dr. Carlson concludes with advice for pet owners to make the most of this event: monitor outdoor activities, train pets to avoid cicadas, and offer a peaceful retreat indoors away from the buzzing. By following these guidelines, pet owners can ensure their pets remain safe and comfortable throughout the cicada season.