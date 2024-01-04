Dr. Katrina Warren Advises Against Border Collies for Families with Young Children

Renowned veterinarian and celebrity, Dr. Katrina Warren, long adored for her role on the television show Harry’s Practice, has recently offered a piece of advice that might seem counterintuitive to her adoring fans. Despite her personal fondness for Border Collies, she has warned families with young children against adopting this breed. The reason for her caution? These dogs require a significant amount of time, attention, and training, which can be likened to the care needed for a toddler.

Demanding Training for Border Collies

Being a herding breed, Border Collies are prone to develop undesirable behaviors such as nipping, chasing, and jumping if not correctly trained. Dr. Warren elaborates, “Border Collies are a herding breed who love to chase and can learn habits like nipping and jumping without proper training.” To make it more challenging, they might even start herding children, given their instinctual traits.

Border Collies and Children: A Complex Mix

Despite these potential difficulties, Dr. Warren does not entirely rule out the possibility of Border Collies being excellent family pets. She recommends them for families with older children, ideally over the age of eight. This suggestion comes from her extensive experience with Border Collies, including her own dogs Chilli and the late Toby the Wonderdog, who frequently made appearances with her on television.

Reactions from Parents and Pet Owners

Dr. Warren’s advice has sparked a variety of responses from parents and pet owners alike. Some parents share her sentiment, recounting their own challenges while raising Border Collies with young children. However, others disagree, stating they have had positive experiences with the breed, even with young kids. The mixed responses highlight the varying experiences and challenges of pet ownership, reinforcing the importance of proper training and understanding of individual pet temperaments.