Subscribe

0

Advertisment
#Pets

Donkey Mayor Clyde Steps Down, Canine Candidates Step Up in Divide, Colorado

In Divide, Colorado, the term of the current mayor, Clyde the donkey, is ending. This unique mayoral position is a fundraising strategy for the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter. As Clyde steps down, three dogs have stepped forward as candidates for the next mayoral term.

author-image
Rizwan Shah
New Update
Donkey Mayor Clyde Steps Down, Canine Candidates Step Up in Divide, Colorado

A donkey named Clyde, the current mayor of Divide, Colorado, a tiny town with a population of 127, is preparing to step down after serving a term of nearly two years. This unique mayoral position, held by a variety of animals, is not merely a quirky local tradition but a strategic fundraising initiative for the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter.

Advertisment

Unconventional Mayoral Elections for a Noble Cause

The Teller County Regional Animal Shelter has been organizing these unconventional elections for the past 12 years. The idea is simple and ingenious: allow animals to serve two-year terms as the town's mayor to raise funds for the shelter's operations. The result? Approximately a thousand animals benefit from the shelter every year, an impressive feat considering its limited space.

A New Race Begins

Advertisment

With Clyde's term nearing its end, three canines have tossed their leashes into the ring, vying for the coveted title of Mayor. The democratic process is simple: a $2 entry fee counts as a single vote. The shelter encourages pet owners to nominate their pets by adhering to an application deadline. However, there is one non-negotiable rule - no humans are allowed to run for this position.

From Mayor to President?

While Clyde may be retiring from mayoral duties, his political career might not be over. There's a playful suggestion that Clyde should consider a 'presidential' campaign. As Debbie Bibb from Running D Ranch muses, the prospect of a donkey running for president certainly adds a whimsical twist to politics.

Advertisment
Advertisment