Donkey Mayor Clyde Steps Down, Canine Candidates Step Up in Divide, Colorado

A donkey named Clyde, the current mayor of Divide, Colorado, a tiny town with a population of 127, is preparing to step down after serving a term of nearly two years. This unique mayoral position, held by a variety of animals, is not merely a quirky local tradition but a strategic fundraising initiative for the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter.
Unconventional Mayoral Elections for a Noble Cause
The Teller County Regional Animal Shelter has been organizing these unconventional elections for the past 12 years. The idea is simple and ingenious: allow animals to serve two-year terms as the town's mayor to raise funds for the shelter's operations. The result? Approximately a thousand animals benefit from the shelter every year, an impressive feat considering its limited space.
A New Race Begins
With Clyde's term nearing its end, three canines have tossed their leashes into the ring, vying for the coveted title of Mayor. The democratic process is simple: a $2 entry fee counts as a single vote. The shelter encourages pet owners to nominate their pets by adhering to an application deadline. However, there is one non-negotiable rule - no humans are allowed to run for this position.
From Mayor to President?
While Clyde may be retiring from mayoral duties, his political career might not be over. There's a playful suggestion that Clyde should consider a 'presidential' campaign. As Debbie Bibb from Running D Ranch muses, the prospect of a donkey running for president certainly adds a whimsical twist to politics.