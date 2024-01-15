en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pets

Dermot Kennedy Adopts Rescue Dog, Advocates for Animal Adoption

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:53 am EST
Dermot Kennedy Adopts Rescue Dog, Advocates for Animal Adoption

Renowned singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy has opened his heart and home to a rescue dog named Tom, adopted from Wicklow Animal Welfare. Kennedy shared the joyous news on social media, presenting his new family member and teasing fans with hints about an upcoming song. As he embraces this personal milestone, Kennedy also seizes the moment to underscore the importance of animal adoption.

Meeting Tom: The New Heir to Kennedy’s Throne

Alongside photos of himself with the newly adopted pup, Kennedy shared his enthusiasm and warmth for Tom. The 32-year-old singer, known for his soul-stirring music, referred to Tom as ‘the heir to the throne’ on social media. The adoption comes after Kennedy opened up about the highs and lows of touring life, suggesting a slower pace has allowed him to find solace and inspiration in the companionship of his new canine companion.

Wicklow Animal Welfare: A Beacon of Hope for Animals

Wicklow Animal Welfare, the charity that brought Tom and Kennedy together, is renowned for rescuing and rehoming dogs, cats, and horses. The charity’s mission is to provide a safe haven for animals in need, offering them a chance at a better life. Kennedy’s adoption not only gives Tom a loving home but also amplifies the charity’s message, urging others to consider adopting from shelters.

Spreading the Message: Adoption Over Purchase

Joining Kennedy in his support for Wicklow Animal Welfare, influencer Suzanne Jackson, founder of SoSueMe, recently adopted a dog named Lola from the charity. Lola, a Yorkshire Terrier, had been used for breeding and suffered an injury resulting in the loss of her right eye. Jackson’s adoption of Lola resonates with the same sentiment Kennedy shares, emphasizing the profound difference one can make by providing a home to rescue animals. As these prominent figures use their platforms to advocate for animal adoption, they inspire many to follow in their footsteps, saving lives one pet at a time.

0
Pets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pets

See more
5 mins ago
Stolen Pygmy Goats Found: Police Appeal for Information Amid Pet Theft Crisis
In a heartening turn of events, two baby pygmy goats, Margoat and Robbie, stolen from a yard in West Dorset on January 11, have been returned to their relieved owner. The family pets were found at an address in Yeovil on January 13, following an operation led by the Dorset Police in partnership with Avon
Stolen Pygmy Goats Found: Police Appeal for Information Amid Pet Theft Crisis
Teenager Hatches Quail from Supermarket Egg: A Unique Tale of Pet Ownership
2 hours ago
Teenager Hatches Quail from Supermarket Egg: A Unique Tale of Pet Ownership
Resilience on the Slopes: Court Long and Her Husky's Adventurous Journey
3 hours ago
Resilience on the Slopes: Court Long and Her Husky's Adventurous Journey
Paws in the Park Celebrates 30 Years of Community, Canines, and Care
11 mins ago
Paws in the Park Celebrates 30 Years of Community, Canines, and Care
Miraculous Rescue: Dog Survives 60-Foot Fall Off Michigan Cliff
41 mins ago
Miraculous Rescue: Dog Survives 60-Foot Fall Off Michigan Cliff
Unveiling the Cruel Scam Targeting UK Pet Owners
2 hours ago
Unveiling the Cruel Scam Targeting UK Pet Owners
Latest Headlines
World News
Unexpected Interruption at Trump Rally in Iowa
11 seconds
Unexpected Interruption at Trump Rally in Iowa
Kotak General Insurance Revolutionizes Healthcare with Inclusive Coverage for Pre-existing Conditions
5 mins
Kotak General Insurance Revolutionizes Healthcare with Inclusive Coverage for Pre-existing Conditions
January 15: A Day of Historical Significance
5 mins
January 15: A Day of Historical Significance
Philippines Awaits More International Support in West Philippine Sea Patrol Activities
5 mins
Philippines Awaits More International Support in West Philippine Sea Patrol Activities
OptiBiotix and MuscleTech Collaborate for LeanBiome Launch
5 mins
OptiBiotix and MuscleTech Collaborate for LeanBiome Launch
From the Ring to Promotions: Danny Garcia's New Boxing Venture
5 mins
From the Ring to Promotions: Danny Garcia's New Boxing Venture
Dua Lipa Announces She's Quit Smoking: A Step Towards A Healthier Lifestyle
6 mins
Dua Lipa Announces She's Quit Smoking: A Step Towards A Healthier Lifestyle
Libyan Agencies Unite to Combat Terrorism and Money Laundering
6 mins
Libyan Agencies Unite to Combat Terrorism and Money Laundering
NBA Honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day with High-Profile Games
6 mins
NBA Honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day with High-Profile Games
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
14 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
42 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app