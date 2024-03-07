Columbus Brewery Rallies Support for Mascot Cat Horatio's Cancer Treatment

In a heartfelt appeal that underscores the deep bonds between communities and their non-human members, Seventh Son Brewery in Columbus, Ohio has announced that its beloved cat mascot, Horatio, is battling cancer. Known for its diverse array of beers and a warm, inviting atmosphere, the brewery is now turning to its patrons and the wider public for assistance in supporting Horatio through his treatment and shining a spotlight on feline cancer.

Horatio's Journey and Diagnosis

Horatio, affectionately referred to as the Assistant Manager Cat, has been a fixture at Seventh Son Brewery since its inception. Collin Castore, a co-founder of Seventh Son, shared that Horatio wandered into the Italian Village neighborhood and quickly became a cherished part of the brewery's family. His presence has been a source of joy and companionship for both the staff and patrons, embodying the spirit of community that Seventh Son prides itself on. However, after the brewery's team noticed a concerning growth on Horatio's right hind leg, a visit to the veterinarian revealed a diagnosis of Fibrosarcoma, a type of cancer that, while treatable, poses significant challenges.

Community Call to Action

In response to Horatio's diagnosis, Seventh Son Brewery has initiated a multifaceted fundraising campaign to cover the costs of his treatment and to contribute to broader efforts in combating feline cancer. A GoFundMe page has been established, with plans to allocate half of the proceeds directly to Horatio's care, while the remainder will be split between UC Davis' Feline Cancer Research Fund and Ellie's Rainy Day Fund, organizations dedicated to supporting animals in need and advancing cancer research. In addition, the brewery is offering a special $15 commemorative glass featuring a print of Horatio, with proceeds similarly divided to support these causes.

Broader Implications and Community Impact

The outpouring of support for Horatio underscores a shared recognition of the impact pets have on their communities and the importance of addressing health issues like cancer that can affect our beloved animals. Seventh Son's initiative not only aims to provide for Horatio's immediate needs but also to contribute to ongoing research and assistance for other pets facing similar challenges. This campaign reflects a broader trend of businesses leveraging their platforms for social good, demonstrating how community-led efforts can make a tangible difference in the lives of animals and their human companions alike.

As Seventh Son Brewery continues its quest to reach its fundraising goals, the story of Horatio serves as a poignant reminder of the resilience of community bonds and the power of collective action in the face of adversity. Through this campaign, Seventh Son not only seeks to secure the best possible care for Horatio but also to inspire hope and drive advancements in the treatment of feline cancer, ensuring a lasting impact well beyond their own neighborhood.