Celebrate Companionship: Tri-County Humane Society's 50th Anniversary Gala & Introducing Daze, Pet of the Week

Meet Daze, a charming 4-year-old mixed breed, hailed as this week's Pet of the Week by the Tri-County Humane Society. Brought in as a stray, Daze's sweet demeanor and love for bacon-flavored treats have quickly made her a favorite among staff and visitors alike. Despite her initial timidity, Daze eagerly welcomes everyone who approaches her kennel, embodying the spirit of companionship that the Tri-County Humane Society has fostered over the past 50 years.

Half a Century of Compassion

As the Tri-County Humane Society celebrates its 50th anniversary, it's gearing up for its most significant event of the year, the Anniversary Gala. Scheduled for May 2nd at Harvester Square in St Cloud, the gala promises an evening filled with activities aimed at supporting the shelter's mission. Attendees can look forward to a silent auction, a portrait booth, wine and beer tasting, live music, dinner, and a program featuring live auctions and the opportunity for puppy and kitten snuggles starting at 8 pm.

Supporting Pets and People

In alignment with its mission of supporting both pets and people, the Tri-County Humane Society has introduced several programs designed to enhance the bond between them. A collaboration with GoodPup offers a customizable, affordable, and positive dog training program, accessible from home. Additionally, the For Pets' Sake Thrift, open Thursdays through Saturdays, provides an opportunity for community members to purchase gently used pet items, with all profits benefitting the shelter's residents. Furthermore, the Book Buddies program invites children aged 5-15 to read to shelter pets, aiding in stress relief for the animals and providing reading practice for the children.

Looking Forward

As the Tri-County Humane Society steps into its next half-century, the focus remains on strengthening the bond between humans and animals. Events like the 50th Anniversary Gala not only celebrate the past achievements but also spotlight the ongoing needs of the shelter and its residents. By participating in these events, adopting a pet like Daze, or engaging in the shelter's various programs, the community can ensure that the Tri-County Humane Society continues to make a significant impact on the lives of pets and people in Central Minnesota for years to come.