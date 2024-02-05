Cassie: The Energetic Mixed-Breed Dog Ready for Adoption at Hornell Area Humane Society

Meet Cassie, a vibrant 1-year-old mixed breed dog, who has been chosen as the 'Pet of the Week' by the Hornell Area Humane Society. Cassie, potentially part beagle, is an embodiment of joy, friendliness, and energy. Her affectionate nature makes her a perfect companion who is enthusiastic about forming new bonds with both humans and her canine counterparts.

Cassie: The Happy-Go-Lucky Canine Companion

Though Cassie's past remains shrouded in mystery due to her arrival at the shelter as a stray, her present and future are brimming with promise. She enjoys a spectrum of activities such as frolicking with other dogs, experiencing the joy of car rides, strolling through woods, and even accompanying humans on shopping trips. Despite needing a touch of improvement in her leash training skills, Cassie exhibits commendable behavior in stores, further enhancing her compatibility with a variety of potential adopters.

Ready For Adoption: A Valentine's Day Miracle

As Valentine's Day approaches, Cassie is all set to bring an abundance of love and happiness to her new home. She has been spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, laying the groundwork for a healthy and safe adoption. While her compatibility with cats remains untested, the shelter is willing to facilitate a compatibility test for interested adopters with feline family members.

Adopt Cassie: A Call To Animal Lovers

The Hornell Area Humane Society invites all animal lovers to consider adopting Cassie and providing her with the loving home she deserves. Those interested in welcoming this bundle of joy into their lives can reach out to the shelter directly or pay a visit to meet Cassie in person, perhaps setting the stage for a lifelong bond of companionship and love.