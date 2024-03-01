Biden Pets Star in Official 2023 White House Easter Eggs Amidst Past Controversies

He's no longer living in the executive mansion, but Commander is still one of the stars of this year's official White House Easter eggs. The colorful eggs, unveiled by the White House Historical Association, spotlight the first pets, including Commander and cat Willow, on the 'Biden Blue' egg, amidst past biting incidents involving the German Shepherd.

Highlighting Presidential Pets

Four of the five wooden eggs in the $32 set feature an image of a bunny immersed in a book on one side and the south side of the White House on the other. However, the 'Biden Blue' egg grants Commander and Willow a prime spot, showing the furry family members "enjoying their own favorite books." This special attention to presidential pets adds a personal touch to the official keepsake of the White House Easter Egg Roll, scheduled for April 1.

Past Challenges and Responses

Commander, the Bidens' two-year-old German Shepherd, has had his share of controversies, reportedly biting Secret Service personnel at least 24 times before being relocated. The White House's response to these incidents highlighted the challenges of managing pets in such a high-stress environment. Despite efforts including additional dog training and consulting with animal behaviorists, it was decided that the White House environment was overwhelming for Commander. This situation underscores the Bidens' commitment to the safety of White House staff and Secret Service personnel.

A Tradition of Inclusion

The White House Easter Egg Roll, a tradition dating back over 145 years, has often included presidential pets in its celebrations. Previous pets, Champ and Major, were also featured on the official Easter egg in 2021. The inclusion of Commander and Willow this year continues this tradition, intertwining the personal lives of the First Family with this historic event. The White House Historical Association, through these eggs, offers a piece of White House history, embedding the story of presidential pets within the broader narrative of American tradition.

As the White House Easter Egg Roll approaches, the spotlight on Commander and Willow through the official Easter eggs not only highlights the enduring charm of presidential pets but also offers a moment of reflection on the unique challenges they face in such a public and prestigious setting. This event, rich in history and tradition, thus continues to evolve, capturing both the personal and the public facets of life in the White House.