National Palace Cat Zeus Passes, Mexico's Reporters Mourn Beloved Feline

Zeus, an 11-year-old gray tabby who made the National Palace in Mexico City his home, died on Wednesday, causing a wave of sadness among the presidential beat reporters. This cat was not just any resident; Zeus was a familiar figure, often seen during the president's daily briefings and even making an impromptu appearance on the dais once, capturing the hearts of many.

Zeus: More Than Just a Palace Cat

Living among the lush gardens and historic courtyards of the National Palace, Zeus was among several cats looked after with great care, including regular health checks and vaccinations by veterinarians from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). His friendly and sociable nature made him a beloved figure, not just among the palace staff but also the journalists who frequented the presidential briefings. Zeus's fame reached its peak when he casually strolled in front of the cameras during a live briefing on July 13, 2023, interrupting a speech about archaeological finds related to the Maya Train project. This incident, among others, showcased his fearless and curious temperament.

A Tribute to a Furry Friend

The news of Zeus's passing was met with an outpouring of tributes from the journalists who had come to know him. On the social media platform X, reporters shared their memories and expressed their sorrow. Shaila Rosagel from El Imparcial reminisced about missed opportunities for one last cuddle, while Isabella González of Latinus posted a heartfelt video of a previous encounter. These tributes highlighted the unique bond between Zeus and those who work within the political sphere of Mexico, bridging the gap between the personal and professional realms.

Legacy of Love and Laughter

Zeus's unexpected death from an unspecified illness that he battled for three weeks has reminded many of the small joys that pets bring into our lives, even in the most formal of settings. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador himself humorously commented in January that it was the cats who "run things" at the National Palace, acknowledging their silent but significant presence. Zeus's legacy is one of warmth and affection, proving that even in the corridors of power, there's room for the gentle companionship of animals.

As Mexico's political journalists and the staff at the National Palace continue their routines, the absence of Zeus will be felt deeply. His passing not only marks the end of a beloved pet's life but also serves as a reminder of the humanity that persists in the world of politics. The legacy of Zeus, the cat who once ruled the roost at the National Palace, will live on in the memories of those he touched with his playful spirit and loving nature.