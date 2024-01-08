Animal Welfare League Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts Amid Growing Needs

The Animal Welfare League (AWL) of Trumbull County, nestled in Vienna, is amplifying its efforts to safeguard its financial future amidst escalating demands.

The organization, under the watchful eye of its Interim Shelter Director, Bethany Cluckey, is underlining the significance of sustainability for its operations as they grapple with a surge in animal intakes and burgeoning active humane cases.

Unyielding Reliance on Fundraising Activities

The AWL’s financial lifeline predominantly hangs on the success of its fundraising activities. The Menagerie Thrift Store and the Have a Heart Pet Store stand out as pivotal contributors.

Astoundingly, the former alone has been generating monthly revenues ranging from $40,000 to $50,000. However, to weather the storm of increasing operational needs, the AWL is charting new territories in fundraising initiatives while also mulling over cost-cutting measures.

A New Approach to Sustainability

Among the explored avenues include leasing out space for events, thus turning the facility into a hub of social gatherings while also generating revenue. There’s also a plan to augment the frequency of bingo nights and other themed fundraisers, transforming them into regular fixtures in the local calendar.

In 2023, the AWL’s services were stretched, having taken in 1,365 animals and handling 703 new cases involving 735 animals. The rise in humane cases often intertwines with mental health issues, leading to grim scenarios such as animal hoarding and neglect.

Increased Demand, Increased Costs

These circumstances inevitably amplify the demand for the AWL’s services and the associated costs. From utilities to fuel and the medical care for animals in a critical state, the financial implications are immense. The league now finds that over 50% of its intakes are the result of humane investigations, which necessitates more resources for animal rehabilitation.

With no funding avenue other than donations, the AWL’s president, Bob Hotchkiss, underscores the criticality of public support. This includes volunteering, adoptions, donations, and participating in fundraisers. He stresses that the public’s involvement is instrumental in ensuring the league’s continued mission to rescue and care for animals, even in the most distressing conditions.