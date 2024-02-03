Adoptable Pets of the Week: Meet Nibbles, Gurbil, and Suga at GHHS

The Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS) in Alabama is spotlighting two gerbils named Nibbles and Gurbil for adoption. The pair, bound by animal companionship, are in need of a warm and caring home. Gerbils, inherently sociable creatures, thrive significantly better when placed in pairs or small groups, thus the shelter is insistent on keeping this duo together.

Understanding Gerbil Needs

GHHS emphasizes the importance of understanding the specific needs of gerbils. While Nibbles and Gurbil are accustomed to being handled and have not shown any aggressive tendencies, potential adopters are encouraged to educate themselves about gerbil care. The adoption package will also include a 20-gallon tank, providing the newcomers with ample space to explore and play.

A Forever Home for Suga

Alongside the gerbils, GHHS is also seeking a permanent home for a canine resident named Suga. Initially reserved, Suga tends to warm up to people after a brief period of acquaintance. She is potty trained, responds to the 'sit' command, and generally gets along well with other dogs. However, her interaction with cats remains untested.

Looking for Adoption Success

Suga's friend Quinn, who arrived at the shelter alongside her, has already found a forever home. Now, GHHS is eager for Suga, Nibbles, and Gurbil to have the same happy outcome. The shelter encourages anyone interested in providing a loving home to these animals to reach out and learn more about the adoption process.