Peterborough Bids Farewell to Beloved Community Member Carlo Broccoli

On February 13, 2024, the city of Peterborough came together to bid farewell to a beloved community member, Carlo Broccoli. As a former shop owner and travel agent, Carlo was known for his kind heart and infectious smile. He passed away peacefully on January 21, leaving behind a legacy of love and service.

A Legacy of Entrepreneurship

Carlo's journey in Peterborough began in the 1960s when he opened the city's first Italian pasta shop. With a passion for his culture and a desire to share it with others, Carlo's shop quickly became a staple in the community. In 1984, he founded Britaly Travel, a travel agency that specialized in trips to Italy. His love for travel and his homeland inspired him to create an agency that would provide others with the opportunity to experience the beauty of Italy.

As his daughter, Maria, shared, "My father loved Italy and wanted to share its beauty with others. He was so proud of his heritage and was always eager to share it with anyone who would listen."

A Pillar of the Community

Carlo was not only a successful entrepreneur, but he was also a dedicated community member. After immigrating to Peterborough following World War II, Carlo became a pillar of the Italian community. He worked closely with the police as a translator and was a member of the Peterborough Operatic Society. Carlo was known for his love of singing and would often perform at family gatherings and restaurants.

"Carlo was a true gentleman," shared Father John, who presided over the service at St Peter and All Souls Catholic Church. "He was always willing to lend a helping hand and was a constant source of joy and positivity."

A Fond Farewell

On February 13, mourners gathered at St Peter and All Souls Catholic Church to pay their respects to Carlo. The service was filled with stories of Carlo's kindness, generosity, and love for his community. Donations were made to the Alzheimer's Society in his memory. As his family shared, Carlo was a loving father, father-in-law, and grandfather who will be deeply missed.

Carlo's legacy will live on in the community he loved so much. His entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to his culture have left a lasting impact on Peterborough. As Father John shared, "Carlo was a shining example of what it means to be a good neighbor and a true citizen of the world."

Rest in peace, Carlo Broccoli.