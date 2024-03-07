Peter O'Riordan Finds Love Again with Jo Tonzillo Amid Personal Triumphs and Trials

It's safe to say Peter O'Riordan hasn't had it easy in recent years. Last summer he endured the trauma of his children's home burning down during the devastating wildfires in Maui in Hawaii which made him and his family homeless along with many on the Island. He also remained by his ex Stephanie Evan's side as she underwent treatment for a rare disease called trigeminal neuralgia which she developed shortly after giving birth to their second son in September 2017. The debilitating illness disease left her in extreme pain and a GoFundMe page was set up to help with her mounting medical bills. Now it appears things are looking up for the former Xposé star as he's found love again with Jo Tonzillo, following his split from his wife Stephanie.

Advertisment

From Tragedy to New Beginnings

The new couple is celebrating Peter's 40th birthday in style as they jet to Bangkok before embarking on another journey to Jo's native Korea. On Wednesday, Peter shared a sweet clip on social media of himself and Jo, joking he had 'found this Korean babe on the flight to Korea'. Peter and Jo look set to enjoy a child-free trip as they're jetting away with their pal Jesse Larson. Perhaps Peter's two sons Romeo and Oliver are enjoying some time with their mum, Stephanie. The former couple lived in Ireland while Peter was on Xposé however, they relocated to Hawaii where Stephanie is from once his gig ended. It's unclear when Peter and Stephanie split as the former couple never publicly confirmed they had parted ways.

Love in the Air for Both

Advertisment

Stephanie has also found love again following her split from Peter, and has been sharing loved-up snaps with her new beau Sands Dyer on social media. Over the Christmas break, the new couple spent time with Peter and Stephanie's sons Romeo and Oliver. Meanwhile Peter and Jo began making appearances on each other's social media accounts last summer. The couple appears to share matching tattoos that read 'fuego' which translates to 'fire' from Spanish. Prior to her romance with Peter, Jo was engaged to her ex-fiancé Miles Mikkelsen, but seem to have split around the end of 2022. Despite not having been together that long, things seem to be heating up between Peter and Jo as she's already incredibly comfortable around his two children.

A Bright Future Ahead

Earlier this week, Jo shared a sweet 40th birthday tribute to her new man, writing: 'Happy 40th birthday to my favorite dilf on the planet.' 'You are the most amazing human being I've ever had the pleasure of meeting and I still have to pinch myself daily that you're mine,' Jo sweetly wrote. 'Here's to the next 40 years of laughter, love & growth. The best is yet to come baby!' said Peter in a previous post about his new girlfriend. As Peter and Jo embark on this new chapter together, their story is a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the capacity for new beginnings amidst life's challenges.