Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh on Edge as Baby No. 3's Arrival Imminent

Peter Andre, 51, and Emily MacDonagh, 34, are on the cusp of welcoming their third child, with potential labor signs already making an appearance. Last week, Emily experienced what they thought were contractions, later identified as Braxton Hicks, signaling the baby's arrival could be at any moment. The couple, already parents to Theo, eight, and Amelia, 10, alongside Peter's children Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, from a previous marriage, shared their anticipation and readiness for their new addition.

Advertisment

Anticipation Builds Amid False Alarms

As the due date approaches, the excitement and anxiety are palpable in the Andre-MacDonagh household. Peter humorously recounted in his OK! Magazine column how he tried to lighten the mood during Emily's Braxton Hicks contractions by making her laugh, revealing the strong and resilient nature Emily possesses, typical of expectant mothers. Despite the false alarm, these moments have brought the couple closer as they eagerly await the real signs of labor. Peter also took to Instagram to share a lighthearted video of Emily experiencing these contractions, affectionately referring to them as "Toni Braxtons," adding a touch of humor to their pre-labor experience.

Cherishing the Final Moments

Advertisment

In anticipation of their growing family, Peter and Emily enjoyed a relaxing babymoon at Champneys Forest Mere last month, sharing moments of their stay and Emily's prominent baby bump on Instagram. The couple, who announced their pregnancy in October 2023, have been open about their journey, with Emily admitting on Lorraine that this pregnancy has felt more challenging, possibly due to age and already being a mother to two. Despite the hardships, Emily has embraced the experience, focusing on the joy and precious moments of pregnancy, supported by Peter's attentive care.

Bracing for the New Arrival

As the countdown continues, the Andre-MacDonagh family is making final preparations for their newest member. Peter, hopeful for a boy to balance his mixed family, remains involved and supportive, ensuring Emily feels comfortable and cared for in these last stages. The couple's openness about their pregnancy journey, from the anticipation of labor to enjoying the fleeting moments before their baby's arrival, has resonated with fans and followers, showcasing the reality of pregnancy and the shared excitement of welcoming a new life.

With the baby's due date looming and Braxton Hicks contractions serving as a rehearsal for the real event, Peter and Emily are ready to embrace the challenges and joys of expanding their family. Their story highlights the beauty and unpredictability of childbirth, bringing to light the strength and resilience of expectant mothers and the supportive role partners play in the journey towards welcoming a new life.