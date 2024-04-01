Peta Murgatroyd, Maks Chmerkovskiy's Easter Joy: Family Prepares for Third Son

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy recently shared heartwarming glimpses into their Easter celebrations, joined by their sons Shai and Rio, amidst the anticipation of welcoming their third child. The family's day was filled with joy, Easter egg decorating, and a humorous encounter with the Easter bunny, capturing the essence of family bonding and seasonal festivities. The couple, who are professional dancers, also revealed their excitement about expecting another boy, adding to their growing "wolf pack."

Family Festivities and Easter Surprises

The couple's Easter celebration was a blend of traditional activities and personal joys as they prepare to welcome their third son. In photos shared on social media, the Chmerkovskiy household was alive with the spirit of Easter, from decorating cookies to candid moments with a life-sized Easter bunny that left their youngest, Rio, less than thrilled. These intimate family moments offer a glimpse into the couple's life, highlighting the joy and occasional chaos of parenting.

Expanding the Wolf Pack

