Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Expecting Third Child, A 'Rainbow Baby'

Professional dancers and television stars, Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy, known for their stellar performances in 'Dancing With the Stars', have revealed that they are awaiting the arrival of their third child. This unexpected announcement comes merely seven months after the couple welcomed their second son, Rio.

'Dancing' Towards a Larger Family

The news of the pregnancy was creatively shared by Murgatroyd, who set up two bottles of formula and three positive pregnancy tests to reveal the surprise to Chmerkovskiy. In order to capture his reaction, Murgatroyd recorded their conversation over FaceTime, with friends helping to capture his shock and subsequent emotional response.

Overcoming Fertility Challenges

The journey to this joyful announcement has not been without its hurdles. The couple has faced multiple miscarriages and unsuccessful IVF treatments in the past. However, they have remained resilient and optimistic, embracing the term 'rainbow baby' to describe their children born following these heart-wrenching losses.

Embracing their 'Rainbow Baby'

Expressing her happiness, Murgatroyd announced on Instagram that they are 'sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!'. She acknowledged their past fertility struggles and expressed gratitude for this unexpected blessing. The couple already parents to their older son, Shai, who is seven years old, and their recent addition, Rio, born last June.

The news has received an outpouring of support and congratulations from their 'Dancing With the Stars' family, fans, and fellow professional dancers. As the couple prepares for the arrival of their third child, they continue to share their journey, shedding light on the realities of fertility struggles and the joy of new life.